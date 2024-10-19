Three Player Prop Bets for West Virginia vs. Kansas State
The table is set once again for the West Virginia Mountaineers as they have a massive opportunity to get back on track and in the conversation in the Big 12 with a win over No. 17 Kansas State on Saturday night.
We've already laid out our spread and score predictions for this week's game. Now, it's time to take a little deeper look at some player prop bets. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Garrett Greene Passing Yards: Over 199.5
Although Greene didn't have his most efficient day throwing the football last week, he still managed to throw for 206 yards on a very challenging Iowa State pass defense. Kansas State is one of the worst defenses in the Big 12 against the pass, allowing 268.2 yards per game.
Over the last two weeks, K-State has allowed 376 yards on average to Shedeur Sanders and Alan Bowman. If West Virginia wins this game, they're going to have to sling it around a little bit. The Wildcats are one of the best teams in the country against the run, only giving up 71 yards per week.
DJ Giddens Rushing Yards: 103.5
Giddens enters the week ranked fifth nationally in rushing yards and has rushed for 100 or more yards in eight of his last ten games.
West Virginia has defended the run well each of the last two weeks holding Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon to 50 yards and then Iowa State's three-headed monster to 2.9 yards per carry, but it's d-line that could be without T.J. Jackson and if he's out, that's a massive loss for WVU.
Kansas State will want to take their shots in the air against a vulnerable Mountaineer secondary, but they'll stick with their bread and butter, especially on the road. Giddens hits the century mark and then some once again.
Hudson Clement Receiving Yards: Over 41.5
Last week, I predicted a big game from Kole Taylor and he came through. This week, it'll be Hudson Clement. 41.5 seems way too low for him this week, especially with a secondary that has struggled to play the ball in the air. One big play could get him close to this number, so we're going with the over here.
Really, since the start of Big 12 play, Clement has emerged and solidified himself as Garrett Greene's number-one target in the passing game. K-State will play a lot of press coverage which could lead to some big plays down the field.
West Virginia and Kansas State will begin at 7:30 p.m. EST on FOX.
Odds Disclaimer
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
There's No Walking it Back for Neal Brown; Winning Cures All
West Virginia's Defense Likely 'Down a Couple Guys' Against Kansas State
Phil Steele: WVU is 'Clearly in the Mix' for Big 12 Title with Win Over K-State