Pat McAfee Posts Heartfelt Message After His Match at WWE Backlash
I'll be the first to admit, I'm not a huge WWE fan. To be honest, I haven't watched it religiously since I was probably 10 years old, but when former West Virginia star Pat McAfee has a match, it's must-see TV.
McAfee has the perfect personality and energy for the WWE, and even if you're not a big wrestling fan like me, it's worth the watch.
Over the weekend, McAfee squared off against Gunther in WWE's Backlash event, and after putting up a good showing, McAfee was put in a sleeper hold and lost the match there after not showing the ability to get out of it.
After the match, McAfee took to social media to offer folks advice about chasing after their dreams. Wrestling in the WWE is something the former Mountaineer has always dreamed of, and now, he's been able to do it a handful of times, yet he remains incredibly grateful for the opportunity.
McAfee's post on X
"Life’s a book… each day being a page leading to the next.. phases of life come and go like chapters.. not every character/job/idea has to appear in every chapter. Some things are perfect for the story when it’s needed.. and then disappear as just a fond memory. A pivotal influence to get from one era to the next…
"Don’t be scared to end a chapter and start anew.. you’re gonna have to do it eventually anyways.
"And always remember to check with the mirror every once in a while and make sure your book is one that makes you happy.. and if it’s not, change direction.. I think that you’re allowed to do that.. we have NO IDEA when the final page is being written.. with no sequels. ‘Tis our only chance at this thing here.
"I appreciate you all so much for everything. I’m living the dumbest book of all time.. trying to figure it all aht as I go.."
