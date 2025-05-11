Wyatt Milum Signs Contract with Jaguars, Picks Jersey Number
West Virginia offensive lineman Wyatt Milum has signed his pro contract and has taken the practice field in rookie minicamp with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Milum's deal is worth $6.2 million over four years. As a rookie, he'll have a base salary of $840,000 and has a signing bonus of $301,328, giving him a guaranteed $1,205,312 at signing. His base salary, like most standard rookie contracts, will increase in value year over year. He's scheduled to make $1,075,332 in 2026, $1,360,664 in 2027, and $1,645,996 in 2028 before becoming an unrestricted free agent.
Milum will likely begin the 2025 season as the backup to Ezra Cleveland at left guard, but could eventually work his way into the starting role by season's end. While the Jags project him with a higher ceiling as an interior player, he could also kick back out to tackle in a pinch and not skip a beat. He didn't allow a single sack in his final three seasons at West Virginia and was a consensus All-American in 2024.
The Kenova, West Virginia, native will be reverting back to No. 64 to begin his career, the number he first sported when he landed in Morgantown. No. 74, the number he wore for three seasons as a Mountaineer, is currently taken by fellow offensive lineman Fred Johnson.
