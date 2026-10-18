Pat McAfee Reacts to WVU's Walk-Off Win, Shows Love to Mike Hawkins Jr.

It hasn't necessarily been a roller coaster, but it has been a season full of strong optimism and skepticism around the West Virginia football program.

On Saturday afternoon, the Mountaineers put an end to their three-game losing streak with a 45-42 win in walk-off fashion over Cincinnati, thanks to the right foot of Jack Cassidy, who punched through a 35-yard field goal as time expired.

The kick from the big fella made West Virginia alum and ESPN personality Pat McAfee proud.

WHAT A WIN FOR WVU



ATTA BABY BIG Jack Cassidy — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 17, 2026

McAfee has been pumping up the Mountaineers on ESPN's College GameDay all season, particularly earlier in the year when things were going well, and they were a win away from hopping inside the AP Top 25. It doesn't matter if WVU is humming or going through it; McAfee is always going to show support for his alma mater, and he was especially happy to see them get back in the win column this weekend, giving a shoutout to starting quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr.

WVU Football is MUST WATCH@JB_Long and @mikegolicjr have been GREAT on the call



Michael Hawkins Jr is THE MAN



LET’S GOOOOOO — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 17, 2026

McAfee, other WVU donors need to do whatever it takes to keep Hawkins

West Virginia University quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Speaking of McAfee and Hawkins, the former Mountaineer punter and others who financially support the program, have to do everything in their power to allow WVU to keep building this thing with No. 3 operating the offense. He is without question one of the top quarterbacks in the country, and when you're among that group and not at a traditional blue-blood, teams are going to come calling.

Hawkins is very happy with how things are going at West Virginia and is loyal to those who put their trust in him. So, with that being said, there's no reason to panic about his future, at least not right now. He is going to do everything he can to help the Mountaineers win games in 2026, and the "front office" personnel at WVU are already in talks with his representation about what a new deal would look like at the end of this season. Those conversations didn't just start up after his massive day against Cincinnati; they have been ongoing for a few weeks now.

If and when West Virginia is able to secure Hawkins for the future, it will make WVU an attractive destination for those in the transfer portal, knowing that they have a star quarterback already in place.

After the first seven weeks of the season, Hawkins is the only quarterback in the FBS with 1,500+ yards passing and 700+ yards rushing.