Pat McAfee Reps WVU While Stealing the Show at MLB’s Home Run Derby
He may not be for everyone, but you have to admit, Pat McAfee always brings the energy to every show, event, or game he's at.
Last night, Major League Baseball invited him to not only conduct the press conference for this year's All-Star Game in Atlanta, but also to introduce the home run derby lineup. As expected, Pat came up with some funny, yet energetic intros to get the crowd hyped. When he introduced Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who has the nickname "Big Dumper," he said, "Hailing from Cullowhee, North Carolina, a man who is doing something no catcher has ever done in the history of the sport...with the fattest a** in all of professional sports...ladies and gentleman, Big Dumper, Cal Raleigh."
To make the night even better than his crazy intros, McAfee was sporting a West Virginia hat along with an American League All-Star customized jersey that MLB commissioner Rob Manfred gifted him earlier in the day when appearing on his show on ESPN.
Monday was quite the day for WVU as former basketball star Miles "Deuce" McBride appeared on NBC's "Today" Show, five Mountaineers were selected in the MLB Draft, and McAfee capped the night by announcing the derby lineup while showing off his WVU pride.
