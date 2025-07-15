Between The Eers: WVU Football's Secret Weapon for 2025
There are many positions on the West Virginia football roster that fans should have concerns about. The running back group is not among them. The room returns the electrifying Jahiem White, who was a preseason All-Big 12 selection, and has added SMU transfer Jaylan Knighton and Northern Iowa transfer Tye Edwards.
While those three are likely to fall one, two, three on the depth chart, there's one other guy in that room that isn't being talked about nearly enough - Ferris State transfer Kannon Katzer. I'll admit, I'm among the many that has sort of thrown his name off to the side because of Knighton and Edwards being in the mix, but Phil Steele told us that he's a guy to watch this upcoming season during his appearance on In the Gun last week.
Today, I discuss what type of role Katzer can have and how he can impact the Mountaineer offense on today's episode of Between The Eers.
