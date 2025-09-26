Nick Saban Fires Shot at Penn State Ahead of White Out Game vs. Oregon
In a weekend absolutely loaded with great college football games, one matchup stands above the rest.
On Saturday night, No. 3 Penn State will host No. 6 Oregon in a rematch of last year’s Big Ten championship game. The fans at Beaver Stadium will be putting on a White Out.
While the prospect of playing against Penn State in a White Out game is tough, former Alabama coach Nick Saban isn’t all that impressed. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Saban was asked about the difficulties of playing in such an environment.
"We played in a white out here, and it didn't help them much,” Saban replied.
Indeed, in 2011, Saban led the Crimson Tide into Penn State during a White Out game and left with a 27–11 victory. Though as McAfee was sure to check, that was a day game, which admittedly softens the impact of the White Out a bit.
For what it’s worth, Oregon coach Dan Lanning isn’t taking the challenge of playing through a Penn State White Out lightly, going as far as to play the song “Mo Bamba” by Sheck Wes during practice to prepare his players for the environment they will face on Saturday.