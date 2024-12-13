Rodriguez Admits Leaving WVU was a 'Mistake' & Understands He Must 'Earn Trust Back'
Nearly 17 years to the date of his departure for Michigan, Rich Rodriguez returns home. Friday afternoon, the Grant Town, West Virginia native was officially introduced as the next head football coach of the Mountaineers at the WVU Coliseum.
As you would expect, Rodriguez was full of emotion throughout his opening statement and Q&A session with the media on hand. Several times throughout the ceremony, he brought up his regret of leaving WVU nearly two decades ago.
“Gosh, it’s great. This is really surreal. It is great to be home. Should have never left," he stated when he first stood at the podium. "I am very, very appreciative of the opportunity to come back home to be your head football coach at West Virginia University.”
Most new coaches experience a honeymoon phase with the fan base. Everything seems great and dandy, everything the coach says and does is viewed as perfect until it's not. That won't be the case here, and Rich is well aware of that. There's a section of the Mountaineer fan base that has yet to forgive Rodriguez for leaving West Virginia, and some of them may never forgive and forget.
“I understand that there’s fans that are upset. At least they care, right? Sometimes, not everything is as you think it is. But I made a mistake. My promise to not just the folks that are upset, but to everybody here and everybody that’s been very, very supportive…I will earn your support. We will earn your support and your trust back. I’m committed to that, and I’ve thought about that even before this opportunity. This is my home. This is such a great state. I’ll prove to them that the man to my right made the right decision.”
The one thing that will help patch the divide in the fan base? Winning. If Rodriguez can get the Mountaineers back in the national conversation, the overwhelming majority of those who support the Old Gold and Blue will be on board.
