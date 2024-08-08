PFF Calls West Virginia 'Criminally Underrated'
Being underrated is not something West Virginia has to get used to. It's part of the program's identity. Always counted out, never talked about, and rarely respected despite being one of the 15 winningest programs in college football history.
As we enter the 2024 season, national conversation about the Mountaineers has been very minimal. The media picked them to finish seventh in the Big 12 Conference and most sportsbooks have their season win total set at 6.5. It makes no sense. Pro Football Focus' Max Chadwick is one of the few outside of the state who is confused as to why the expectations for this WVU team are so low.
“They went 9-4 last year. They bring back Garrett Greene, who is one of our top ten quarterbacks in the country. He's got Wyatt Milum protecting him who we broke down in our top ten offensive line video. Also, behind him, they have one of the best backfields in the country. Jahiem White led all true freshmen last year with 842 yards AND he averaged 7.7 yards per carry, which led the nation for running backs. And then CJ Donaldson is behind him...he had 11 rushing touchdowns last year which was fourth in the Big 12. Aubrey Burks is one of the best safeties in the country in my opinion as well. I have no earthly idea how a team that went 9-4 last year and brings back so much production is all of a sudden a 6.5 win total for 2024. West Virginia, I think, is criminally underrated right now.”
Most teams who return this type of production are talked about as a preseason Top 25. Not West Virginia. Why? No one knows.
