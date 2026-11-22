West Virginia lost another game that they could have very easily won on Saturday, falling to the Houston Cougars on a walk-off field goal at the buzzer. The offense bounced back from its worst performance of the year, while the defense continued it season-long issues despite having patches of success.

The PFF grades from this one are in, so let's take a peek and give some quick thoughts.

OFFENSE

QB Mike Hawkins Jr. — 79.4

QB Scotty Fox Jr. — 51.7



RB Cam Cook — 75.2

RB Amari Latimer — 60.2



WR Cyrus Traugh — 91.2

WR DJ Epps — 70.0

WR John Neider — 65.2

WR TaRon Francis — 63.7

WR Armoni Weaver-Bomar — 60.1

WR Keon Hutchins — 57.8

WR Prince Strachan — 47.9



TE Josh Sapp — 52.0

TE Ryan Ward — 48.7



OL Carsten Casady — 65.7

OL Kevin Brown — 59.1

OL Aidan Woods — 58.6

OL Wes King — 58.1

OL Nick Krahe — 52.6

OL Amare Grayson — 45.0

The grades poorly reflect how the offensive line played, in my opinion. They allowed four pressures, no sacks, and helped pave the way for 329 yards on the ground. Was it great? No, but I have no idea how they got to the grades rivaling last week's performance against Kansas. Completely mind-boggled by it, honestly.

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Also, I keep saying it, but buy stock in Cyrus Traugh. He keeps getting better every week and will be a key part of this offense moving forward.

DEFENSE

DL Zeke Durham-Campbell — 74.6

DL K.J. Henson — 65.6

DL Yendor Mack — 62.2

DL Nate Gabriel — 59.3

DL Corey McIntyre Jr. — 59.2

DL Will LeBlanc — 55.1



EDGE Harper Holloman — 60.9

EDGE David Afogho — 57.9



LB Jason Hall Jr. — 81.0

LB Ben Cutter — 74.0

LB Miles Khatri — 69.0

LB Cam Torbor — 66.9

LB Ashton Woods - 55.5

LB Isaiah Patterson — 51.4



CB Chams Diagne — 67.0

CB ChaMarryus Bomar — 64.6

CB Andrew Powdrell — 60.6



N/S Geimere Latimer — 77.7



S Kameron Reddic — 73.4

S Kamari Wilson — 63.4

S Nick Taylor — 58.7

S Matt Sieg — 56.0

S Jacob Bradford — 51.6

It felt like West Virginia was missing tackles at an alarming rate, and according to PFF's count, they have them at 17 for this one. The problem was that the majority of them weren't really forced. They were simply guys taking bad angles to the football and reaching/grabbing because they were out of position.

On the bright side, it looks like Jason Hall Jr. is turning into a solid football player and will be one of the guys West Virginia will want to keep heading into 2027, regardless of what changes are made defensively.

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