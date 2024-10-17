Pat Narduzzi Trolls Neal Brown with 'Nice Weather' and 'Did We Enjoy It?' Tweet
Earlier this week, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown ticked off a fanbase that was already up in arms with him following Saturday's loss to Iowa State by sending a bizarre message when asked about why the fans should come to the game this weekend versus Kansas State.
“I get that they want to win. But what I would say is, did they have a good time? Did they enjoy it? It was a pretty good atmosphere. I’m assuming they had a pretty good time tailgating, so if they’re in the deal for enjoyment then I would come back. I looked at the weather and it’s going to be nice again. It’s a night game. And we need them to provide a home-field advantage.
"I get they’re frustrated that we didn’t win. We’ve played a tough schedule. Everybody that’s beat us hasn’t lost. But that’s no excuse, that’s just the truth and the games in our league are going to come down to the fourth quarter and I don’t think this one on Saturday is going to be any different. We need them to help us. I do get their frustration.”
The quote has gone viral making its way to the Pat McAfee Show, Around the Horn, and several other national shows/media outlets. To make matters worse, Pitt head football coach Pat Narduzzi sent out a tweet this afternoon describing how he's enjoying the bye week, trolling the Mountaineer head coach for his comments.
