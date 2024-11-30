Phil Steele Predicts High-Scoring Shootout Between West Virginia and Texas Tech
West Virginia is looking to end the season on a high note in Lubbock by defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders. WVU head coach Neal Brown hasn't had a whole lot of luck in this series, winning just one of his five matchups against the program he used to be the offensive coordinator of.
The Mountaineers will have a big challenge defensively against what is one of the passing attacks in all of college football. They can't, however, completely disregard the running game because the Red Raiders are home to one of the top running backs in the country, Tahj Brooks. For West Virginia to close out the season with a victory, they're going to need to put up some big numbers themself offensviely.
Friday morning on the In the Gun Podcast, I asked college football expert/handicapper Phil Steele about his thoughts on West Virginia's matchup with Texas Tech.
West Virginia vs. Texas Tech prediction
“Fun game. A lot of points. I think what you have is a Texas Tech defense that’s given up points and yards all season long. I got them number 99 in the country as far as allowing opponents 20 yards above their average, giving up 456 yards per game, 310 through the air. Don’t get a lot of sacks, not a great defense. But they do have a great offense, a potent pass offense. Not necessarily liking that against West Virginia’s pass defense. They’ve got a dangerous running back in Tahj Brooks, probably one of the more underrated running backs in the country, put 1,317 yards this year and that’s two straight seasons where he’s had big years and trying for another 1,500-yard season. I think there’s going to be a lot of points scored. I think the last team with the ball wins this one. So, what the heck? Let’s take West Virginia plus the points and to pull the upset on the road.”
If a loss would equate to a disappointing season for West Virginia
“They’ve played a pretty tough schedule this year. In fact, you look at that non-conference schedule West Virginia plays, you’re playing teams like Penn State and Pitt on the road. That’s not exactly built for success. The over/under for West Virginia this year in Vegas was 6.5. So, I can’t say it would be a major disappointment. When you line up the talent and the schedule, expectations were for about a seven-win season, and that’s where West Virginia’s at right now. If they get this win, they actually top the Vegas total. I would not put this season as a massive disappointment. Maybe West Virginia fans had a higher expectation coming into the year, but for the season, I think West Virginia is on par. Maybe if they didn’t get banged up in that game against Kansas State, it might have been a little different. Maybe if they didn’t give up the lead against Pitt, it might have been a little different season. But I think West Virginia has played okay.”
