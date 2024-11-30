Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Texas Tech
The final game of the 2024 regular season is here. West Virginia will take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock this afternoon, looking for win No. 7. Can they get it? Here are our predictions for the game.
Schuyler Callihan: Texas Tech 38, West Virginia 31
West Virginia's pass defense is going to be tested today, with Behren Morton slinging it all over the place. Morton puts up big numbers, but a lot of his passes come out of the quick game with some shots mixed in. Tech plays at a very high-tempo and West Virginia has struggled against offenses that have turned it up a notch this season, most notably Pitt.
While Texas Tech's pass defense is even worse than West Virginia's, it doesn't necessarily mean the Mountaineers will have their way through the air. Without Traylon Ray and Jaden Bray, WVU will be a little shorthanded at receiver, and unit as a whole has struggled to win versus man coverage all season long.
West Virginia can't afford to let Texas Tech dictate the tempo and flow of this game. If they try to play to Tech's speed, they'll get boatraced. They have to do everything they can to hold onto the football and milk the clock to limit possessions.
WVU hangs in, but Texas Tech comes out victorious.
Prediction record: 7-4.
Christopher Hall: West Virginia 37, Texas Tech 34
Texas Tech is looking to secure its first eight-win regular season since 2009 on Saturday. The Red Raiders started the season 5-1 but have since dropped three of their last five games, although they did go into Ames and knock off an, a then, 11th-ranked Iowa State team.
West Virginia has seen more lows than highs this season, considering the expectations in and surrounding the program. However, the Mountaineers are determined to close out the regular season with a win.
Texas Tech has been really good in Lubbock at regular season finales and are 10-2, including an eight-game winning streak in those games. Meanwhile, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown is 4-0 during Thanksgiving week, which generally falls on the regular season finale, but during the COVID season, the Mountaineers eventually wrapped up the regular season in Ames on December 5th. However, there was a scheduled game against Oklahoma on Dec. 12 in Morgantown, but the game was canceled. So, lets stick with the Thanksgiving week stat.
Neal Brown captured his first win against Texas Tech in Morgantown last year after dropping the first four meetings.
The Red Raiders will be motivated for redemption on the toughness of running back Thaj Brooks. The senior has rushed for over 100 yards in all 10 of his appearances this season, tallying 1,317 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Junior quarterback Behren Morton has been solid for Texas Tech this season, throwing for 2,976 yards and 25 touchdowns.
Despite all their offensive success, the defense, like West Virginia’s, has been their downfall. It’s hard to believe there’s been worse defense than the Mountaineers, but the Red Raiders are in contention with Oklahoma State to take the title of “Big 12’s Worst Defense”.
In what I believed to be a ‘toss up’ game from the beginning of the season holds true today. I don’t like the stats against WVU in this one with Tech’s home success and recent series history, but like last week, I’m going with the intangible Garrett Greene.
The Mountaineers did not necessarily need heroics in last week's win against UCF, but they will more than likely need some big plays down the stretch to steal the victory and I don’t believe will allow it to happen.
Garrett Greene has a big fourth quarter while running backs CJ Donalson and Jahiem White pound the rock in the running game and steal a victory in Lubbock 37-34.
Prediction record: 7-4.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
What Darian DeVries Said Following the Win Over No. 24 Arizona
Rapid Reactions to West Virginia's Overtime Win Over Arizona
WVU Reveals Uniform Combo for Regular Season Finale vs. Texas Tech
Can West Virginia Finish Strong? ESPN FPI Reveals Chances to Beat Texas Tech