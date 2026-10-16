Phil Steele Reveals His Pick for West Virginia-Cincinnati

After three straight losses, it's hard for anyone to pick West Virginia to win right now, mainly because of how historically bad the defense has played. The WVU coaching staff would be the first to tell you that playing that poorly gives you no shot at winning, and it has to get fixed in a hurry.

College football expert Phil Steele has been riding with the Mountaineers week after week this season despite the disappointing outcomes in recent weeks. He joined us once again this morning on the In the Gun Podcast to give his thoughts on this week's game with the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Phil's best pick for West Virginia vs. Cincinnati

“One of the things I was doing yesterday was checking the weather in West Virginia. And the reason I check the weather in games, I’m thinking of using the over. And the weather looks good. The only concern I have here is you have two teams who can dominate on the ground, and if somebody goes on a 13-play, 8-minute drive and scores a touchdown, you’re in trouble. But if you’re ripping off seven, eight yards a run, which I think can happen here on both sides of the football, then all of a sudden, you get that wide-open touchdown pass because you’re overplaying and stacking the box to stop the run, and then this game easily goes over the total. Watching this West Virginia defense over these last three weeks, I think it’s tough for them to hold anybody under 30 points in a game. The total is just 62.5, and Cincinnati is vulnerable as well. I think Cincinnati’s offense will move the ball and move the ball consistently. West Virginia…there’s nothing wrong with that offense. I mean, Cam Cook, he’s one of the nation’s top rushers. Michael Hawkins has looked great at quarterback. These guys can put points up on anybody. I like over in this game. You tell me who's going to win this game. I've been picking West Virginia these last three weeks, and they've disappointed me. I still like the talent, and I still like the offense. I just think there's going to be a lot of points in this game."

The total for this game is currently 63.5 on FanDuel Sportsbook, and even that still may not be high enough.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Watch the full episode here