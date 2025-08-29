WVU Stat Predictions: Breaking Down the QBs and Jahiem White vs Robert Morris
What will happen in West Virginia's season opener against Robert Morris on Saturday afternoon? I just polished off my crystal ball and have a handful of predictions that I know will come true.
Okay, maybe "know" is a bit strong, but anyway, here are some stat projections for some of the Mountaineers' key offensive players.
QB Nicco Marchiol
Passing: 11/18 for 164 yards, 2 TD
Rushing: 8 carries, 22 yards, TD
I do believe Marchiol will get the start, but for the one millionth time, don't read too much into it. We could see two quarterbacks on the opening drive, for all we know. Rich Rod will want to get the ground game going early, but I think we'll see a fairly heavy dose of Marchiol slinging the ball around in the first quarter. He'll split time with the next guy I have a projection for in the first half, before a third and possibly fourth quarterback handles the second half.
QB Jaylen Henderson
Passing: 7/12 for 65 yards
Rushing: 10 carries, 51 yards, TD
The Texas A&M transfer will get several opportunities to show what he can do with the rock in his hands. He has a cannon for an arm, so I almost went over 100 yards for him, too, but we'll play it conservative here in Week 1.
QB Max Brown
Passing: 2/4 for 10 yards, INT
Rushing: 7 carries, 29 yards, TD
Brown is considered to be the most athletic player in the quarterback room and is one I'm excited to watch. All the attention is on Marchiol and Henderson, and rightfully so, but Brown could have a bigger role in this offense than we expect. He springs loose a couple of times in the run game.
RB Jahiem White
Rushing: 18 carries, 130 yards, 2 TD
Receiving: 3 receptions, 17 yards
If the offensive line is clicking and doing what they should against an FCS opponent, it wouldn't shock me if White pushed and even eclipsed 200 yards in this one. That being said, it's not going to look perfect at all times, and Rodriguez is going to want to find a second and third reliable back before next week. They'll let White do his thing, but not overwork him.
