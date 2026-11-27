Things did not go the way anyone had hoped for the West Virginia Mountaineers this season, Rich Rodriguez included.

For him, it's been the most frustrating year of his career, knowing that he has one of the best offenses in the country, but may not even make a bowl game because of how poorly they have played on defense.

The changes that need to be made are clear and obvious, and as we talked about yesterday , I don't think you will see a huge delay from the time the game is over tonight in Salt Lake City to Rich Rod making decisions to help put this program in a better position to win games.

West Virginia fans and media members aren't the only ones who realize the Mountaineers' potential in 2027, assuming they can retain who they need to on offense and patch up the other side of the football.

“With that offense, this is an exciting team," Phil Steele said on this week's episode of the In the Gun Podcast. "And if Cam Cook, Michael Hawkins are back another year, coaches usually hit their stride in the third year when you’ve got all the recruits are guys that you brought in, it’s usually when the coaches have their best year. Yes, I think West Virginia can take that step. The key is defensively, but Rich Rod is a pretty doggone good coach. I got a lot of respect for him. I think he’ll figure out a way to get that defense a lot better next year, so I would put them in a positive outlook right now.”

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As I mentioned to Phil on the show, Texas Tech's defense entered the week 109th in the country, and with last night's win over TCU, they will be playing in the Big 12 Conference championship game. Sure, you'd love to make a massive jump and be a top-50 defense, but realistically speaking, you don't need that big of an improvement when you have one of the most explosive offenses in the country. You just can't be putrid on defense. Had they been below average this year, you'd probably looking at an eight- or maybe nine-win season this year, hence why Rich Rod is so frustrated.

Next season can be special for WVU, assuming they win the months of December and January with retention and transfer portal additions.

Watch the full episode here

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