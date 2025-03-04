Rich Rodriguez Isn't Hiding His Big Expectations for Jahiem White in 2025
Next season, West Virginia could be home to one of the nation's best running backs - Jahiem White.
In his first two seasons at WVU, White has rushed for 1,687 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 6.7 yards per carry. Because he's had to share the workload with CJ Donaldson and quarterback Garrett Greene, White hasn't been able to put up videogame-like numbers like he's capable of doing.
Sure, Rich Rodriguez will run his quarterback and will want at least two other options at running back, but even he knows that White is a massive piece to the puzzle for WVU's offense.
“Jahiem, we know is a proven guy, and I think he’s going to have a great year. He’s got a great skill set and for what we do too," Rodriguez said over the weekend.
A few weeks back, there was some concern from those on the outside that White could eventually enter the transfer portal later on this spring with running backs coach Chad Scott departing for the same role at Texas.
Rodriguez never shared that fear.
“Coaches come and go. These guys, they’re going to get attached to their position coach, but hell, if all these guys aspire to be pro guys, they’re probably going to change position coaches every one year or two, and their teammates change. Jahiem is a veteran guy, a really good player. He’s banged up right now with his knee, but he’ll be fine. I’m excited about what he can do. I think he can have a great season.”
On Monday, reports surfaced that West Virginia will be hiring Larry Porter as Scott's replacement. Porter was previously the running backs coach at North Carolina and helped with the development of Ty Chandler and Omarion Hampton. This past season, Hampton rushed for 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns and is considered to be one of the top backs in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Prior to his most recent stint at North Carolina, Porter spent a few years at Auburn where he coached Kerryon Johnson and Tank Bigsby, both of whom had a tremendous amount of success.
