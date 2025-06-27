Mountaineers Now

Predicting Dates of the Coal Rush, True Blue, and Debut of the 1965 Throwback Uniforms

Taking our best guess at the portion of the WVU promotional schedule that has yet to be determined.

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Athletics Communication
The Gold Rush will take place in West Virginia's season opener against Robert Morris, followed by Stripe the Stadium in Week 3 for the Backyard Brawl against Pitt. As of today, that's all we know as far as the crowd gear assignment is concerned for home games this fall.

In Thursday's announcement for game promotions, WVU noted that dates for the Coal Rush, True Blue, and the 1965 throwback uniforms will be determined at a later date, pending game time selections.

Since we're in the season of predicting and ranking things, why not predict when those games will take place?

Coal Rush - Sept. 27th vs. Utah

I almost went with the throwback uniforms for this date because it's Hall of Fame weekend (aka honoring the past), but doing the Coal Rush during homecoming weekend just doesn't make sense. Usually, you want to stick to school colors, even old school colors, that week. Also, for the Coal Rush, WVU would obviously like to do it for a night game, and while it's not ideal to wear all black in September, it might be their best chance. The Utes are coming across country, so more than likely, it won't be an early kick.

1965 Throwback Uniforms - Oct. 25th vs. TCU

Homecoming Week would be a great time to bust out the new throwback uniforms. It's not Hall of Fame week, where you're directly honoring the past, but it's still a game that honors former Mountaineers with bands of alumni coming into town.

True Blue - Nov. 8th vs. Colorado

The Mountaineers have typically worn blue jerseys for Military Appreciation Week, and have done True Blue for this occasion before as well. I'm not sure if they'll have the American flag "Flying WV" decal or something special like they did a year ago by honoring the West Virginia National Guard, but True Blue makes a lot of sense here.

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

