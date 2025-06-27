Predicting Dates of the Coal Rush, True Blue, and Debut of the 1965 Throwback Uniforms
The Gold Rush will take place in West Virginia's season opener against Robert Morris, followed by Stripe the Stadium in Week 3 for the Backyard Brawl against Pitt. As of today, that's all we know as far as the crowd gear assignment is concerned for home games this fall.
In Thursday's announcement for game promotions, WVU noted that dates for the Coal Rush, True Blue, and the 1965 throwback uniforms will be determined at a later date, pending game time selections.
Since we're in the season of predicting and ranking things, why not predict when those games will take place?
Coal Rush - Sept. 27th vs. Utah
I almost went with the throwback uniforms for this date because it's Hall of Fame weekend (aka honoring the past), but doing the Coal Rush during homecoming weekend just doesn't make sense. Usually, you want to stick to school colors, even old school colors, that week. Also, for the Coal Rush, WVU would obviously like to do it for a night game, and while it's not ideal to wear all black in September, it might be their best chance. The Utes are coming across country, so more than likely, it won't be an early kick.
1965 Throwback Uniforms - Oct. 25th vs. TCU
Homecoming Week would be a great time to bust out the new throwback uniforms. It's not Hall of Fame week, where you're directly honoring the past, but it's still a game that honors former Mountaineers with bands of alumni coming into town.
True Blue - Nov. 8th vs. Colorado
The Mountaineers have typically worn blue jerseys for Military Appreciation Week, and have done True Blue for this occasion before as well. I'm not sure if they'll have the American flag "Flying WV" decal or something special like they did a year ago by honoring the West Virginia National Guard, but True Blue makes a lot of sense here.
