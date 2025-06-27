FOX Sports Analyst Says Tavon Austin Would Have Been One of CFB’s NIL Kings
Can you imagine how different West Virginia football would have been 15-20 years ago if NIL existed?
The Mountaineers' legendary three-year run from 2005-07 may not have happened with Pat White, Steve Slaton, and Co., and perhaps the explosive air raid attack of Geno Smith, Tavon Austin, and Stedman Bailey could have been cut short.
Big-time programs would have been flocking to Morgantown secretly to try and pry away those legendary players, and there's no telling which of them would have turned down the bag to stay at WVU. The history of Mountaineer football would not be the same, and we probably wouldn't have the famous Tavon Austin YouTube highlight video.
The College Football writing staff on FOX recently listed the five players they feel would have made the most NIL money had it been a thing when they were in school. Michael Cohen listed Tavon No. 5, behind Michael Vick, Lamar Jackson, Darren McFadden, and Julius Peppers.
It's hard to disagree with the players Cohen put ahead of Tavon on his list of five, or any that Laken Litman has on hers, but RJ Young putting Kyler Murray on his list? What? He was the starter at Oklahoma for one year and then went to the NFL. No program was going to offer him more money to stay in college, so that one is a bit hard to justify.
While Tavon was once, without question, the most exciting player in college football, quarterbacks are valued higher. So, it is a little surprising to see Pat White not being mentioned by any of the three.
