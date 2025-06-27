Miles McBride Reacts to Javon Small Getting Drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies

Mountaineers Now

May 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) warms up during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Former West Virginia guard Miles "Deuce" McBride is enjoying life lately. He helped the New York Knicks to a special season that ended in the Eastern Conference Finals, welcomed his daughter, Ace, into the world, and released his first children's book, "Deuce: A Champion of Friendship."

WVU fans saw his potential in the two years he spent in Morgantown, and now, he's become a fan favorite in New York as the Knicks' top option off the bench.

Last night, he welcomed the newest Mountaineer into the NBA, Javon Small, who was selected with the 48th overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies.

Going 48th seems a bit late for Small, but at the end of the day, it's what you do once you get into the organization that matters. McBride knows all about that, having been picked 36th overall in 2021, and spending a great deal of time in the G League before making his mark with the big league club.

Small will likely have a similar path, but could find his way into NBA action sooner than McBride due to the fact that he's entering the league with more experience, and is on a team that has some question marks in the backcourt aside from Ja Morant.

