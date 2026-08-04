Projecting the WVU Football Defensive Depth Chart Before Fall Camp

Our countdown to fall camp is now down to one. Just one sleep stands between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the first practice of the 2026 season, and with that, we will round out our final offseason depth chart with the defensive side of the ball. Check out our offensive depth chart projection here .

The pre-camp offensive projection

Corey McIntyre Jr.

DE: Zeke Durham-Campbell, Darius Wiley, Emerson Joy, Noah Tishendorf, Brandon Caesar, Carter Kessler

DT: Corey McIntyre Jr., KJ Henson, Wilnerson Telemaque, Yendor Mack, Gabe Ryan

NT: Nate Gabriel, Will LeBlanc, Jaylen Thomas, Taylor Brown, Cam Mallory

EDGE: Harper Holloman, Tobi Haastrup, David Afogho, Jeremiah Johnson

MIKE: Ben Cutter, Tyler Stolsky, Isaiah Patterson, Cam Dwyer, Troy Fischer

WILL: Malachi Hood, Cam Torbor, Ashton Woods, Jason Hall Jr., Antoine Sharp Jr.

Nickel/SAM: Geimere Latimer, Maliek Hawkins, Miles Khatri, Emory Snyder, Jayden Ballard

CB: Chams Diagne, ChaMarryus Bomar, Rayshawn Reynolds Jr., Vincent Smith, Simaj Hill

CB: Nick Taylor, Keyshawn Robinson, Da'Mun Allen, Jaire Rawlison, Makhi Boone, Jayden Bell

FS: Kamari Wilson, Matt Sieg, Jacob Bradford, Tim Roberson, Shane Cornali

BS: Andrew Powdrell, Kameron Reddic, Da'Mare Williams, Rickey Giles, Alex Adebayo

The notable changes from the last projection

West Virginia University linebacker Cam Torbor | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Corey McIntyre Jr. > KJ Henson at defensive tackle

I believe Henson will play a bunch of meaningful snaps, but I've heard a lot of good things about McIntyre's offseason and believe he is in a position to win the starting job there. This is the year he finally turns the corner.

Tobi Haastrup > David Afogho at EDGE2

After Harper Holloman, I could see all three of the backup options getting into the game. This will absolutely be a battle that spills into the season, which also features JUCO transfer Jeremiah Johnson. Don't count him out either. Haastrup's potential is through the roof and could be an impact player in a situational role this fall.

Cam Torbor > Ashton Woods and Jason Hall as WILL2

I'm really conflicted about the linebacker position, both WILL and MIKE. I could see Zac Alley starting Ben Cutter and Tyler Stolsky next to each other. I could see Cutter with Malachi Hood. I could see him with Cam Torbor. And I could also see a scenario where it's Stolsky and Hood/Torbor. But at the backup WILL spot, I do believe Torbor is in a good spot there. And to be honest, I think he has a legitimate shot to steal the job from Hood.

Keyshawn Robinson, ChaMarryus Bomar > Da'Mun Allen, Jaire Rawlison at CB2

Just like the linebacker group, there are about a million ways the order could go at corner. Heck, some of these guys may end up starting games at some point. For now, I'll go with the two guys who saw some snaps last year and have a year of experience in this system as the backups to Chams Diagne and Nick Taylor.