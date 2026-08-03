Projecting the WVU Football Offensive Depth Chart Before Fall Camp

It has finally arrived. Fall camp will begin for the West Virginia Mountaineers on Wednesday, and all throughout the month of August, we will learn a lot about this team's strengths, weaknesses, who will play a big role, who will be fighting for playing time, and so much more.

It's been a month since we put out our last depth chart projection, and with camp set to get underway, I wanted to drop one more. Instead of making one big one, we will split it up into two, starting with the offense. We will hit the defense first thing Tuesday morning.

The pre-camp offensive projection

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QB: Mike Hawkins, Scotty Fox Jr., Max Brown, Jyron Hughley, Max Anderson, Wyatt Walker Brown, John Johnson III

RB: Cam Cook, Amari Latimer, Martavious Boswell, Chris Talley, Darius Morant, Andre Devine, Lawrence Autry

WR (X): Prince Strachan, TaRon Francis, Malachi Thompson, Landon Drumm

WR (SL): DJ Epps, Armoni Weaver-Bomar, Kedrick Triplett, Cyrus Traugh, Greg Wilfred

WR (Z): Jaden Bray, John Neider, Keon Hutchins, Robert Oliver, Charlie Hanafin, Brad Mossor

TE: Josh Sapp, Ryan Ward, Cam Ball, Kade Bush, Sam Hamilton, Carter Zuliani, Xavier Anderson

LT: Carsten Casady, Deshawn Woods, Jonas Muya, Aidan Woods

LG: Nick Krahe, Cam Griffin, Rhett Morris, Raymond Kovalesky

C: Wes King, Landen Livingston, Trevor Bigelow, Lamarcus Dillard

RG: Amare Grayson, Devin Vass, Josh Aisosa, Camden Goforth

RT: Kevin Brown, Malik Agbo, Andreas Hunter

The notable changes from the last projection

Dec 30, 2023; Tucson, AZ, USA; Wyoming Cowboys guard Wes King (78) against the Toledo Rockets during the Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Wes King > Landen Livingston at center:

When King was first brought to Morgantown, I expected him to be the starting left guard. That was until Rick Trickett decided to kick Nick Krahe inside after spending last season at left tackle. Landen Livingston played very well last season, considering the circumstances, and I don't think he did anything in the spring to warrant losing the job. At the end of the day, only one man can start, and King has way more experience and production, and it looks as if he is in prime position to get the job.

Josh Sapp > Ryan Ward at tight end:

I teased this in my three bold predictions for fall camp piece earlier this morning. Sapp is the best receiving threat of the top three options in that room, and while Ward may be the one with the most seniority in the offense (or only one, I should say), Sapp is more seasoned and has more production under his belt. I wouldn't be surprised to see Ward begin the season as TE1, but for now, I'll roll with Sapp. All three — Sapp, Ward, and Ball — will play significant snaps.

Keon Hutchins SL —> Z:

This one isn't as notable as the previous two, simply because I still have Hutchins as the No. 3 option at the spot I listed him, and he is going to play both inside and out. But I get the sense we may see him more at the Z so they can stretch the field vertically with him.