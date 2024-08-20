Projecting WVU's Offensive Depth Chart vs. Penn State
The start of the 2024 WVU football season is officially under two weeks away. Over the weekend, the Mountaineers held their second intersquad scrimmage to help further determine starters, backup role, and identify which players may need more time to develop.
With next week being game week, here is what I project the WVU offensive depth chart to look like for the season opener against Penn State.
QB: Garrett Greene, Nicco Marchiol, Ryder Burton, Khalil Wilkins
This is the best setup the Mountaineers have had at quarterback in a long, long time. They have a star returning in Garrett Greene, Nicco Marchiol waiting in the wings, and a couple of young guys they really like who can develop into Marchiol's successor.
RB: Jahiem White, CJ Donaldson, Jaylen Anderson, Diore Hubbard OR Trae'von Dunbar
Speaking of depth, Chad Scott had done a tremendous job of developing this room. WVU has arguably the most dynamic duo in the Big 12 in White and Donaldson with veteran Jaylen Anderson serving as the third option. The coaching staff feels really good about each of the true freshmen as well.
WR (X): Jaden Bray, Hudson Clement, Justin Robinson
WR (H): Rodney Gallagher III, DayDay Farmer, TJ Johnson, Dom Collins
WR (Z): Preston Fox, Traylon Ray, Jarel Williams, Brandon Rehmann
Receivers coach Bilal Marshall feels confident that eight of these receivers will be guys they can rely on - Bray, Gallagher, Fox, Ray, Clement, Farmer, Robinson, and Williams. There's a lot of talent in this room, but a lot of unknowns in terms of who is going to step up. Consistency was an issue in this room a year ago, can they iron out that issue in 2024?
TE: Kole Taylor, Treylan Davis, Greg Genross, Will Dixon OR Jack Sammarco, Noah Braham
Kole Taylor led the Mountaineers in receptions and receiving touchdowns in 2023 and is back looking to emerge as one of the nation's best tight end in 2024. This year, though, it won't be all on him to produce. Treylan Davis is back and has taken a step in the passing game, Genross is a guy they're really excited about, and Sammarco, the true freshman, is making a move.
LT: Wyatt Milum, Johnny Williams V, Lucas Austin
LG: Tomas Rimac, Sullivan Weidman, Bryce Biggs
C: Brandon Yates, Landen Livington, Kyle Altuner
RG: Ja'Quay Hubbard, Nick Krahe, Cooper Young
RT: Nick Malone, Xavier Bausley, Justin Terry
West Virginia returns six players along the offensive line who have starting experience in college football. The only real question mark is at right tackle. Nick Malone has filled in here and there throughout his career, but this is his first real opportunity to start. The job won't be handed to him though as he's being pushed by Jacksonville State transfer Xavier Bausley.
