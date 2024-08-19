Under the Radar WVU Freshman is 'Making a Move'
Wide receiver DayDay and defensive back Zae Jennings are two of the most talked about West Virginia freshmen, but tight end Jack Sammarco is turning heads in fall camp as well.
With Kole Taylor back as the starter, Treylan Davis returning as an experienced blocker, the addition of Greg Genross, and continued development of Will Dixon, there was very little thought to the true freshman playing much of a role in 2024. There's no telling exactly where Sammarco fits in on the current depth chart, but its sounding like he'll be able to play this fall in some capacity.
"I think Jack Sammarco really has made a move as a freshman," WVU head coach Neal Brown said. "He was here and the spring, he’s done a great job blocking and he had a big pass reception today too. He’s a guy for sure making a move."
Sammarco was a perimeter blocking tight end in a spread offense in high school. He's a people mover in space that does an exceptional job of engaging in contact and paving way for receivers and backs. Presents a big over-the-middle target in the passing game, but oftentimes plays with heavy feet not getting to the top of his route quite quick enough. Would benefit him to play as an attachment to the offensive line where he can slip into a route up the seam or into the flat as a quick outlet as opposed to lining up wide or in the slot. Good skillset to work with, just needs parts of the receiving game developed.
Coming out of high school Sammarco chose West Virginia over offers from Akron, Army, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Massachusetts, Miami (OH), Temple, Toledo, UMass, and a few others.
