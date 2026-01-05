West Virginia Adds USC Receiver from Transfer Portal

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez has secured his first offensive commitment - and the program’s third overall - out of the NCAA Transfer Portal with the addition of USC Trojans wide receiver Prince Strachan, according to Pete Nakos of On3.

Strachan appeared in one game last season for USC, recording one reception for 25 yards in the season opener against Missouri State after transferring from Boise State Broncos.

In his final season at Boise State as a sophomore, Strachan caught 25 passes for 305 yards and one touchdown. He posted a season-high four receptions for 58 yards against Utah State and matched that reception total against San Diego State and in the Fiesta Bowl versus Penn State. As a freshman, he totaled 12 receptions for 274 yards and two touchdowns, highlighted by a career-best 128 receiving yards on three catches against New Mexico.

Strachan’s path to college football is unique. He grew up in The Bahamas and did not begin playing football until 2019 after moving to the United States. He played his high school football at John Carroll High School in Florida, where he quickly emerged as a dynamic playmaker despite his late introduction to the sport.

As a junior, Strachan led his team with 33 receptions for 633 yards, averaging 18.6 yards per catch. He took another step forward as a senior, hauling in 34 receptions for 773 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 22.7 yards per reception. His standout final prep season earned him All–Treasure Lakes Conference Offensive Player of the Year honors and first-team all-league recognition.

Strachan is the younger brother of Michael Strachan, who was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He also competed in track and field during his high school career, underscoring the athleticism he brings to the Mountaineers’ receiving corps.

