In the Gun Podcast: Breaking Down the 2025 West Virginia Offense
This week on In the Gun...
West Virginia has a lot of new faces populating the roster, particularly on the offensive side of the football. Nicco Marchiol, Jaylen Henderson, Max Brown, Khalil Wilkins, and Scott Fox Jr. are all competing for the starting quarterback job and although the battle may shrink to two or three guys in the coming week, we won't know who's still in the thick of it and who becomes the guy until the offense takes the field for the first time on August 30th against Robert Morris.
It's more than just the quarterback battle, of course. There are some major questions in the running back room behind Jahiem White, especially with the removal of Jaylan Knighton and Tye Edwards still waiting on a ruling regarding his eligibility. Can Diore Hubbard, Kannon Katzer, or Cyncir Bowers step up and help shoulder the load?
The same goes at receiver, where outside of Cam Vaughn, there are a lot of bodies fighting for playing time. Jaden Bray, Rodney Gallagher III, Justin Smith-Brown, Oran Singleton Jr., Jarod Bowie, Logan Ramper, Christian Hamilton, and many others are vying for a role.
The offensive line is perhaps the biggest question mark with the Mountaineers replacing all five starters and most of the second row.
On today's episode, Jed Drenning and Wes Uhler take a visit around each position group and discuss what Mountaineer fans can expect, along with some names you'll want to jot down or keep in the back of your head.
