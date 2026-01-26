MAILBAG: Roster Limit, Players Missing, Major Concerns + More

Good Monday morning, Mountaineer fans! It's time to crack open this week's West Virginia On SI mailbag.

Q: The Eers are over the cap right now. Is WVU counting on players quitting or getting injured?

A: No, not the injured part. There are a handful of players who can be grandfathered in and won't count against the roster total because they were walk-ons. There may be some guys who are not currently on the roster who don't end up making it to campus. As of today, they stand at 95, although it's really 96 since freshman safety Rickey Giles IS on campus, but not on the roster for some reason.

Q: Interior d-line seems to be the biggest concern on the roster as of right now. Do you think the floor and ceiling are a bit higher than people expect out of that room? Is the concern simply due to a lack of proven production? Brown, Telemaque, Ceasar, Thomas, & Henson are all guys who had multiple P4 offers, including some big-time SEC offers. Could the room be better than expected, and the reason we haven't seen Rod go after more interior d-linemen is because he has confidence in the young guys?

A: It could be. I think they like the potential of that group; however, I think it was more that they thought they needed more help in other areas of the roster and could afford to roll the dice with the crop of youngsters with a mix of JUCO products. It's still a massive concern of mine, as I'm sure it is for the coaching staff, simply because you just don't know. I'd expect some growing pains here.

Q: Why are there so many players not listed on roster?

A: Many of them are not expected to enroll until the summer. WVU was fortunate that the bulk of its early signing period class was able to enroll early and get a head start on everything. There are a few that are still going through the process of gathering transcripts and submitting all of the paperwork needed to be officially enrolled. There are also a couple of guys who may not make it to Morgantown, but I haven't heard definitively one way or another about their status, so I don't want to mention names or speculate further. If I do hear something, you'll see an article up about it here on the site.

Q: Sundays are the worst as a WVU fan. Is there any chance we can stop playing sports on Saturdays?

A: Haha, I get it. That's typically when the most frustration sets in. The remainder of your Saturday following a loss isn't fun, but it's nowhere near the following day when you sit there and think about it all day. Trust me, when I played, I was the same way. Saturdays do come through every now and then, though. Maybe just not as often as folks would like 'round here.

Q: As it stands now, what areas on the WVU football roster appear thin and needing help?

A: The running back room, the cornerback group, and the defensive line each have my attention in that regard. I don't think the corners or d-line have enough experience or top-shelf talent. There's going to have to be some great coaching done in those areas to accelerate those players' development. But the running back room, despite landing Cam Cook and Amari Latimer, concerns me. I really thought they would add a second transfer to the group by now. Cook is the only player in the group who has Division I experience.

