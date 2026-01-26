West Virginia’s Running Back Room Looks Dangerous but One Thing Could Sink It

This offseason, Rich Rodriguez has been super busy recreating the West Virginia roster and completely overhauling the running back room. The only returning player from last year's group of backs is Andre Devine, the son of Mountaineer legend Noel Devine, who didn't see any offensive snaps in 2025.

During the early signing period in December, the Mountaineers signed five running backs — Martavious Boswell (JUCO), Amari Latimer, Chris Talley, Lawrence Autry, and SirPaul Cheeks. Latimer is the crown jewel of the group and has the potential to have a heavy workload as a true freshman.

To strengthen the group, Rodriguez went out and snagged the nation's leading rusher, Cam Cook, from Jacksonville State. Cook did not play for Rodriguez, having spent the beginning of his career at TCU, where he rushed for nine scores in his final season there in 2024.

The duo of Cook and Latimer could be special, but is it enough? I'm not convinced.

Now, before you start calling me crazy, hear me out.

I'm not saying they won't be productive. I'm merely saying that the lack of experience in the room is a glaring concern. Cook is the only one of the entire group who has logged carries at the Division I level. Yes, I believe Latimer is going to be a stud, and yes, I do think one of the other freshmen could pop, but putting all of your eggs in the true freshman basket is the definition of rolling the dice.

There's also Boswell, whom I briefly mentioned at the top. He's the only other back on the roster who has college experience of any kind, and he has been productive, so yes, he does bring value. He will have a role in this offense and could be a solid No. 2 or 3 option. But there's a reason WVU took a look at Arizona State transfer Kanye Udoh and some others who have been around the block.

I'm not sure adding another back is imminent, and with the roster count where it is (95) + the 20 not listed, bringing in another body may not happen. If they do enter the season with just Cook, Latimer, Boswell, Talley, Autry, and Cheeks, they're going to need the top end of the rotation to be extremely productive and healthy, or hope that another true freshman makes a move to deserve some touches. Keep in mind that Cheeks is coming off a serious knee injury and won't be healthy until June-July.

