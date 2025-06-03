Ranking Every Quarterback West Virginia Plays in 2025
Rich Rodriguez, Zac Alley, and West Virginia's brand-new roster will face a gauntlet of experienced quarterbacks in 2025. They will face dual-threats and true pocket passers ranging from sophomores to seniors. I am going to rank them by who I believe to be the best and most challenging to stop.
12. Zach Tanner - Robert Morris
The Colonials have not yet named a started for the 2025 season, but the presumed favorite is rising senior Zach Tanner. He played three seasons for Robert Morris, and has accumulated 1,444 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.
11. Tayven Jackson - Central Florida
The former four-star recruit started his career at Tennessee, and after barely playing as a freshman, he transferred to Indiana. In his two seasons at Indiana, he totaled 1,263 passing yards, six passing touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also rushed for four touchdowns, but only had 52 rushing yards.
10. Conner Weigman - Houston
Weigman was a five-star out of high school, ranking as one of the best players in the country. He was disappointing in his three seasons at Texas A&M, totaling 2,694 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, and seven interceptions in his career. He added 261 rushing yards and two scores to his tally as well. He could finally unlock his potential this season, but for now, he ranks towards the bottom.
9. Kaidon Salter - Colorado
Salter had a fantastic sophomore season at Liberty as he led them to a 13-1 record and a Fiesta Bowl appearance. He lit up the entire field on his way to 2,876 passing yards, 1,089 rushing yards, and 44 total touchdowns. Why is he ranked so low? His 2024 season production was significantly worse. He only had 1,886 passing yards, 587 rushing yards, and 22 total touchdowns. Can he bounce back under Coach Prime Time?
8. Devon Dampier - Utah
Dampier was one of the most electric quarterbacks in college last year. The reason he is not higher is because he did not impact winning as the New Mexico Lobos only had a record of 5-7. He had 2,768 passing yards, 1,166 rushing yards, and 31 total touchdowns.
7. Parker Navarro - Ohio
After leading the Bobcats to an 11-3 season and the MAC Championship, Navarro chose to run it back. Many thought he would try to transfer up, but he showed loyalty. Last year, he was the definition of a true dual threat. He totaled 2,423 passing yards, 1,054 rushing yards, and 31 total touchdowns. He will prove to be an early challenge for a Mountaineer defense playing their second game.
6. Jalon Daniels - Kansas
Daniels has had an up-and-down career for the Jayhawks. This will be his sixth year as the starting quarterback, and he has helped revive the program. He has also faced injury problems in almost every season. He is coming off a season where he totaled 2,454 passing yards, 447 rushing yards, 20 total touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.
5. Eli Holstein - Pittsburgh
As a freshman last year, Holstein totaled 2,225 passing yards, 328 rushing yards, and 20 total touchdowns. He led the Panthers to a 7-0 start before he faced some injury trouble. He figures to have a big sophomore season as he gets more comfortable in the offense.
4. Behren Morton - Texas Tech
Morton is a true pocket passer and helped lead the Red Raiders to an 8-4 record. He had big passing numbers with 3,335 yards, 27 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Tech spent a lot of money this offseason on getting Morton more weapons and protection.
3. Jake Retzlaff - BYU
Retzlaff led BYU to an 11-2 record in his first season as the starter. He was effective in both the run and passing games as he totaled 2,947 passing yards, 417 rushing yards, and 26 touchdowns. He will look to build off his success in his second season as a starter.
2. Sam Leavitt - Arizona State
It's hard to imagine having a better freshman season than Leavitt had last year for the Sun Devils. He won 11 games, a Big 12 championship, and almost won a college football playoff game. He threw for 2,885 yards, rushed for 443 yards, and totaled 29 touchdowns. He will be a lot of people's preseason conference player of the year.
1. Josh Hoover - TCU
Hoover improved significantly from 2023 to 2024, and I expect the same thing to happen from 2024 to 2025. In my opinion, he is the most NFL-ready quarterback in the Big 12. Last season, he threw for 3,949 yards and 27 touchdowns. The next step for Hoover is to help TCU win, which last season he already won nine games.
