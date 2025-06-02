Is Little Rock's Familiar Slogan Foreshadowing a Matchup with West Virginia?
It's funny how some things align, and perhaps a couple of schools who share a slogan could meet in the super regionals of the NCAA baseball tournament.
Until this morning, I was unaware that Little Rock's baseball team uses the hashtag #HoldTheRope, you know, the same slogan that West Virginia head football coach Rich Rodriguez has had for a number of years.
Yes, I'm aware the WVU baseball team doesn't use it, but still, it's a pretty unique saying, and a team that could face the Mountaineers in the next round just happens to use it.
Coincidence? Probably.
I did a little digging to see if I could find any sort of connection with Little Rock staffers and West Virginia, and came up with nothing.
Maybe it's a sign that WVU and Little Rock will meet this weekend in Morgantown. Maybe it's not. Either way, Mountaineer fans will be cheering on the Trojans on Monday night in a winner-takes-all game against LSU. If LSU wins, the Mountaineers will be heading to Baton Rouge. If Little Rock "holds the rope," they'll make the trek north to Morgantown in what would be the first-ever super regional hosted by the Mountaineers.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
WVU Targeting Alabama Commit Who Put Up Insane, Mind-Blowing Stats as a Sophomore
West Virginia Could Host Super Regional Series if They Get a Little Help
Between The Eers: State of the West Virginia Quarterback Room
MAILBAG: Remaining Football Needs, WR1, Where's Hussey? + More