Mountaineers Now

Is Little Rock's Familiar Slogan Foreshadowing a Matchup with West Virginia?

The Mountaineers await the winner of LSU and Little Rock in the Super Regionals.

Schuyler Callihan

Andrew Pickering 21, The LSU Tigers take on Little Rock in game 6 of the 2025 NCAA Div 1 Regional Baseball Championship at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. . Sunday, June 1, 2025. SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network
Andrew Pickering 21, The LSU Tigers take on Little Rock in game 6 of the 2025 NCAA Div 1 Regional Baseball Championship at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. . Sunday, June 1, 2025. SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's funny how some things align, and perhaps a couple of schools who share a slogan could meet in the super regionals of the NCAA baseball tournament.

Until this morning, I was unaware that Little Rock's baseball team uses the hashtag #HoldTheRope, you know, the same slogan that West Virginia head football coach Rich Rodriguez has had for a number of years.

Yes, I'm aware the WVU baseball team doesn't use it, but still, it's a pretty unique saying, and a team that could face the Mountaineers in the next round just happens to use it.

Coincidence? Probably.

I did a little digging to see if I could find any sort of connection with Little Rock staffers and West Virginia, and came up with nothing.

Maybe it's a sign that WVU and Little Rock will meet this weekend in Morgantown. Maybe it's not. Either way, Mountaineer fans will be cheering on the Trojans on Monday night in a winner-takes-all game against LSU. If LSU wins, the Mountaineers will be heading to Baton Rouge. If Little Rock "holds the rope," they'll make the trek north to Morgantown in what would be the first-ever super regional hosted by the Mountaineers.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

WVU Targeting Alabama Commit Who Put Up Insane, Mind-Blowing Stats as a Sophomore

West Virginia Could Host Super Regional Series if They Get a Little Help

Between The Eers: State of the West Virginia Quarterback Room

MAILBAG: Remaining Football Needs, WR1, Where's Hussey? + More

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Baseball