WVU Targeting Alabama Commit Who Put Up Insane, Mind-Blowing Stats as a Sophomore
It's never too late to get into the mix for a top-rated recruit, although it's still early in terms of the recruiting timeline of elite pass rusher Jabarrius Garror (6'3", 215 lbs), who is set to graduate in 2027.
A few days ago, the West Virginia coaching staff decided to officially throw their hat into the ring for the Alabama commit, joining Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, and several others, who are hoping to flip him before signing day two years down the road.
After seeing very little action as a freshman, Garror quickly established himself as one of the top defensive players in the entire country as a sophomore. In 14 games, Garror posted...wait for it...104 tackles, 56 (!) tackles for loss, 37 QB hurries, 21.5 sacks, five passes defended, and four forced fumbles.
Folks, I've been covering recruiting for nearly a decade now, and I'm not sure I've seen stats like that, let alone from a sophomore.
To put it into perspective, he averaged 7.4 tackles, four tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks per game. Talk about a game wrecker...that's this young man.
It's obviously going to take a lot for Garror to flip his commitment from Alabama, but the good news is that there's still plenty of time for this coaching staff to build a relationship, get him on campus, and have two years to prove they can send guys to the next level.
It might be a long shot, but it's one worth taking.
