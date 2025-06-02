What Feedback NBA Teams Gave West Virginia's Treysen Eaglestaff
West Virginia wing Treysen Eaglestaff worked out with the Washington Wizards and Portland Trail Blazers before withdrawing his name from the 2025 NBA Draft and returning to school.
He had pre-draft workouts scheduled with the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Milwaukee Bucks, but canceled them after straining his groin and hip flexor, he told WVU play-by-play man Tony Caridi on a recent episode of Three Guys Before the Game.
Caridi asked what feedback the teams gave him, and the two areas they want to see him improve are pretty obvious - adding weight and defense.
“Portland was hard because I was hurt like the whole workout. I was just jogging around and stuff, but the Wizards one went well. We did shooting drills and stuff, and I think me and the Dayton guy had the highest score. But they just said my body, I don’t pass the eye test if you looked at me. The eye test is a real thing. And then just my defensive ability, like that first step, and just don’t give up on a possession because there’s obviously multiple stops in one possession.”
Scoring the rock has been no issue whatsoever for Eaglestaff in his career, but for him to physically hold up in the Big 12, he's going to have to fill out his frame. Head coach Ross Hodge is the perfect coach for him to play his final season under, considering he was the architect of one of the best defenses in college basketball over the last handful of years.
