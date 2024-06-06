Ranking the Big 12 Head Coaches Worst to First
With Oklahoma and Texas departing the Big 12, in addition to the arrival of several new schools entering the league, it's time to update the conference's head coaching rankings.
Note: Records from FCS, DII, or DIII are not included.
16. Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State
Record at current school: 3-9 (.250)
Career record: 3-9 (.250)
Dillingham is in charge of a tough rebuild at Arizona State. I don't know if he'll turn the program around anytime soon, but if they give the young, bright offensive mind time it could work out.
15. Brent Brennan, Arizona
Record at current school: 34-48 (.415)
Career record: 34-48 (.415)
I was really surprised Brennan ended up being the guy for Arizona. He didn't have all that much success at San Jose State, posting just three winning seasons in seven years. We'll see.
14. Deion Sanders, Colorado
Record at current school: 4-8 (.333)
Career record: 4-8 (.333)
What Deion did at Jackson State was nothing short of amazing. Being a Power Four head coach, though, is a different beast. The Buffs have to establish depth on both sides of the ball before they can be taken seriously in the Big 12. They can win the portal every year, but they can't live in it.
13. Scott Satterfield, Cincinnati
Record at current school: 3-9 (.250)
Career record: 75-49 (.605)
I've never been that big on Satterfield, even dating back to when he first landed the Louisville job. I fear he's the coach they needed to help Cincinnati transition to the Big 12 and nothing more.
12. Dave Aranda, Baylor
Record at current school: 23-25 (.479)
Career record: 23-25 (.479)
Just a couple of years ago, Aranda became a hot name for some bigger fish around college football after going 12-2 and winning the Sugar Bowl in year two at Baylor. It's all went downhill since and enters the 2024 season on the hot seat.
11. Joey McGuire, Texas Tech
Record at current school: 15-11 (.577)
Career record: 15-11 (.577)
Injuries at QB have held the Red Raiders back in McGuire's first two years on the job. That being said, they've still been able to win 15 games in that span and win a pair of bowl games. His strong ties to Texas high schools could be what eventually turns Tech from slightly above average to a serious contender in the Big 12 on a more regular basis.
10. Willie Fritz, Houston
Record at current school: 0-0
Career record: 72-54 (.571)
I don't believe Fritz will turn Houston around right away, but I don't think it will take all that long. He has a strong recruiting hot bed to work with and the guy can flat out coach.
9. Neal Brown, West Virginia
Record at current school: 31-29 (.517)
Career record: 66-45 (.595)
Neal Brown coached his way off the hot seat and into a contract extension. Are the Mountaineers actually climbing or was 2023 an anomaly? I don't believe it's the latter. He's established a strong culture and identity that they can win with in Morgantown.
8. Matt Campbell, Iowa State
Record at current school: 53-48 (.525)
Career record: 88-63 (.583)
The only reason I have Campbell higher than Neal Brown is because ISU was in a much worse situation when he took over. The Cyclones had six consecutive losing seasons at the time and had nine losing seasons in ten years. While they have certainly underwhelmed at times, Campbell has at least put them in a position to be competitive - something they were far from for over a decade.
7. Kalani Sitake, BYU
Record at current school: 61-41 (.598)
Career record: 61-41 (.598)
Sitake did a respectable job with BYU as an independent, but life in the Big 12 might not be as peachy. They'll always have a tough, physical brand of football that only a few others can match in the conference, but depth and athleticism could be a sore spot for them compared to others.
6. Sonny Dykes, TCU
Record at current school: 18-9 (.667)
Career record: 89-72 (.553)
It's hard to win at Cal and Dykes was able to experience that firsthand. He bounced back at SMU and then took the Horned Frogs to the national championship in his first year. It was a major step back in 2023, but he'll get them back on track. He's too good of an offensive mind not to.
5. Gus Malzahn, UCF
Record at current school: 24-16 (.600)
Career record: 101-54 (.652)
Sure, Malzahn didn't get back to a big-time bowl game after Cam Newton, but he still won a respectable amount of games including a 10-win campaign in 2017. He's had more success at the Power Four level than most in the Big 12 and he's now in charge of a sleeping giant in UCF.
4. Chris Klieman, Kansas State
Record at current school: 39-24 (.619)
Career record: 39-24 (.619)
Klieman went 69-6 and won four national titles with North Dakota State. Just insane. Since taking over at K-State he's been able to keep them in the conversation nearly every year. The Wildcats have ranked in the top 20 of the final top 25 poll over the last two years and on paper, appears to have his best team in 2024.
3. Lance Leipold, Kansas
Record at current school: 17-21 (.447)
Career record: 54-54 (.500)
The record still doesn't look great, but when you inherit the mess of a program Leipold did, it looks nice and shiny. What's worse news for the Big 12 is that Kansas is only beginning to scratch the surface. As long a Leipold is the head coach, the Jayhawks are going to be a problem in some way, shape or form.
2. Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State
Record at current school: 166-79 (.678)
Career record: 166-79 (.678)
The Big 12's longest-tenured coach is the most consistent. Mike Gundy always finds a way to punch above everyone's expectations, putting his team in contention for the conference title on a yearly basis.
1. Kyle Whittingham, Utah
Record at current school: 162-79 (.672)
Career record: 162-79 (.672)
Two losing seasons in twenty years. TWO. Many, including myself figured that Whittingham and the Utes would not see the same success in the PAC 12, but boy were we all wrong. It took a couple of years to adjust and then all he did was win. The Utes produces four 10-win seasons in the PAC 12 and won two conference titles. They'll continue that success in the Big 12.