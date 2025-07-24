Ranking the Top 10 Offensive Transfers Who Could Shape WVU’s 2025 Season
With a new starting quarterback, a brand-new offensive line, and a mostly new running back room and wide receiver corps, West Virginia has a lot of uncertainties on the offensive side of the ball. Much of the production will be coming from guys you've never seen in a Mountaineer uniform before.
So, who are the top 10 transfers who will make the biggest impact in 2025?
10. OG Kimo Makane'ole
Previous school: LSU
A once highly-coveted recruit will return to his roots of playing along the offensive line after spending his final season in Baton Rouge on defense. Makane'ole was buried on the depth chart on offense, appearing in just nine games on that side of the ball over three years. He appeared in 10 on defense in 2024. He's projected to be WVU's starting right guard, and in this offense, he could thrive.
9. RB Kannon Katzer
Previous school: Ferris State
With all of the running backs West Virginia has, it may be difficult for the Division II national champion to carve out a role on offense, but the talent is there. He rushed for over 1,000 yards last fall and will certainly see his chances of seeing the field increase if Tye Edwards doesn't get cleared.
8. WR Christian Hamilton
Previous school: North Carolina
It might not be in 2025, but Hamilton has the skillset to become a star in Morgantown. Terrific speed and can make things happen after the catch. In eleven games over two years with the Tar Heels, he caught 10 passes for 187 yards and a score.
7. OG Walter Young Bear
Previous school: Tulsa
Young Bear walked on to the program at Tulsa and slowly but surely worked his way into playing time, eventually developing into a starter. Last season, he was an All-AAC Third Team selection. He may not be the flashiest of pickups, but he fits right in with what Rich Rod is looking for in his big guys up front.
6. OT Ty'Kieast Crawford
Previous school: Arkansas
Crawford was a four-star, top 300 recruit coming out of high school and surprised a lot of folks when he announced he would play at Charlotte. After spending one year with the 49ers, he made the move up to the SEC, playing for Arkansas. He saw action in 33 games and made six starts for the Razorbacks. Before landing at WVU, he was verbally committed to UCLA.
5. QB Jaylen Henderson
Previous school: Texas A&M
Henderson finds himself in the middle of a quarterback battle with Nicco Marchiol and fellow transfer Max Brown, who comes in from Charlotte. While all signs point to Marchiol being the guy, we can't completely rule out the former Aggie. Let's not forget, he did start some games for them and played pretty well before suffering an injury in their bowl game two years ago. With Mike Elko taking over in College Station, combined with Henderson making his way back from the injury, he got buried on the depth chart. It's also important to note that Rich Rod has used multiple quarterbacks at recent stops, so even if he doesn't win the job, there's still a chance he makes an impact in some way.
4. OT Malik Agbo
Previous school: Texas
Projected to be the starting left tackle, Agbo is eager for his first true opportunity to start full-time. He appeared in 32 games while at Texas, although it was mostly in jumbo sets, special teams, or mop-up duty. Coming out of high school, Agbo was a four-star recruit who held offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, USC, and several other Power Four programs.
3. TE Grayson Barnes
Previous school: Northern Illinois
In two seasons at UNI, Barnes became a big piece of their passing game, hauling in 54 receptions for 760 yards and nine touchdowns. Years ago, it would have been odd to see a tight end heavily utilized in Rich Rodriguez's offense. Not now. Barnes will have a big role and likely be the security blanket for whoever wins the starting QB job.
2. RB Jaylan Knighton
Previous school: SMU
Make no mistake about it, Jahiem White will be the workhorse for this offense. Jaylan Knighton will serve as the perfect complement to him in the backfield - a guy who has Power Four experience and has rushed for nearly 2,000 yards in his career. I nearly put him No. 1 based on his production, but the production and trajectory of the top transfer is what created the separation.
1. WR Cam Vaughn
Previous school: Jacksonville State
If you were to watch Cam Vaughn at Jacksonville State, you would never know that he was still learning the position after having been at quarterback in high school. As a redshirt freshman, he pulled down 48 receptions for 803 yards (16.7 avg) and five touchdowns. He's a three-level threat that can go up and get the 50/50 balls, hold onto the ball while expecting a big hit over the middle, and carve opposing defenses up underneath. Without a doubt, the No. 1 weapon in this offense, not named Jahiem White.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia's Nominees for Big 12 Athlete of the Year Have Been Revealed
Reese Bassinger’s Return is a Sneaky Big Win for WVU’s 2026 Title Hopes
JJ Wetherholt Mashes Two More Homers, Proving He’s Ready for Cardinals Call-Up
'Nuts, Crazy, Unheard Of' — David Pollack Reacts to Rich Rodriguez’s Challenge at WVU