JJ Wetherholt Mashes Two More Homers, Proving He’s Ready for Cardinals Call-Up
Alright, it's starting to get to a point where the St. Louis Cardinals have no choice but to give the kid the call. Former West Virginia star JJ Wetherholt continues mashing the baseball since his promotion to Triple-A, collecting a multi-home run game on Wednesday night, increasing his long bomb total to four in just eight games at this level.
Typically, teams would like to see prospects get a couple of hundred at-bats at each level, giving them time to get settled in and adjust to the challenge that comes with each promotion. There have been zero adjustments needed for Wetherholt thus far, going 11-for-29 with three doubles and a triple in addition to his four homers. He's slashing an absurd .379/.455/.966 and has shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon. He's as locked in as it gets, barreling the ball every time he makes contact.
It may seem a bit silly to call Wetherholt up already after just eight games in Triple-A, but why not? What else do the Cardinals need to see from him? They need all the help they can get right now as they've slid to fourth place in the NL Central and are now 3.5 games out of the final wild card spot. Waiting for September call-ups may be too little, too late.
