JJ Wetherholt Mashes Two More Homers, Proving He’s Ready for Cardinals Call-Up

The Mars, PA product is out of this world right now in Triple-A.

Schuyler Callihan

Jul 14, 2024; Ft. Worth, TX, USA; JJ Wetherholt reacts after being selected by the St. Louis Cardinals as the seventh player taken during the first round of the MLB Draft at Cowtown Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Alright, it's starting to get to a point where the St. Louis Cardinals have no choice but to give the kid the call. Former West Virginia star JJ Wetherholt continues mashing the baseball since his promotion to Triple-A, collecting a multi-home run game on Wednesday night, increasing his long bomb total to four in just eight games at this level.

Typically, teams would like to see prospects get a couple of hundred at-bats at each level, giving them time to get settled in and adjust to the challenge that comes with each promotion. There have been zero adjustments needed for Wetherholt thus far, going 11-for-29 with three doubles and a triple in addition to his four homers. He's slashing an absurd .379/.455/.966 and has shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon. He's as locked in as it gets, barreling the ball every time he makes contact.

It may seem a bit silly to call Wetherholt up already after just eight games in Triple-A, but why not? What else do the Cardinals need to see from him? They need all the help they can get right now as they've slid to fourth place in the NL Central and are now 3.5 games out of the final wild card spot. Waiting for September call-ups may be too little, too late.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

