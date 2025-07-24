Mountaineers Now

West Virginia's Nominees for Big 12 Athlete of the Year Have Been Revealed

The Big 12 will announce the winner on Thursday.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University left tackle Wyatt Milum
West Virginia University left tackle Wyatt Milum / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
The Big 12 Conference revealed West Virginia's nominees for the league's athlete of the year award - football offensive lineman Wyatt Milum and Cross Country/Track and Field star, Ceili McCabe.

Milum's honors

  • 2024 NCAA Consensus All-American
  • Named Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year
  • Drafted 89th overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2025 NFL Draft
  • Allowed zero sacks in 34 of his final 36 career games.
  • Three-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team pick and consistent member of the Big 12 Commissioner’s and WVU’s Garrett Ford Honor Rolls.

McCabe's honors

  • Won the Big 12 Cross Country Championship and became the third female athlete in Big 12 history to win three career Big 12 titles.
  • 2024 Big 12 Women’s Runner of the Year.
  • Finished sixth at the NCAA Cross Country Championships,
  • Helped WVU secure a runner-up national finish for the first time in program history.
  • Won two Big 12 titles in two indoor events
  • NCAA Indoor Champion in the 3,000 meters.
  • USTFCCCA All-Academic, CSC Academic All-District, and Academic All-Big 12 honoree.

The winner of the award will be announced later today.

2024-25 Big 12 Athletes of the Year Nominees

Arizona - Colton Smith and Devyn Netz

Arizona State - Cam Skattebo and Kenzie Brown

Baylor - Nathaniel Ezekiel and Alexis Brown

BYU - James Corrigan and Lexy Halladay-Lowry

UCF - RJ Harvey and Hannah Lovejoy

Cincinnati - Kerrington Cross and Joleigh Crye

Colorado - Travis Hunter and Jordan Nytes

Houston - J’Wan Roberts and KeAyla Dove

Iowa State - Jaylin Noel and Rachel Joseph

Kansas - Devin Neal and Camryn Turner

K-State - Brendan Mott and Carla Bernat

Oklahoma State - Wyatt Hendrickson and Emma Robbins 

TCU- Lui Maxted and Hailey Van Lith

Texas Tech - JT Toppin and NiJaree Canady

Utah- Spencer Fano and Grace McCallum

West Virginia - Wyatt Milum and Ceili McCabe

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

