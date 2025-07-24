West Virginia's Nominees for Big 12 Athlete of the Year Have Been Revealed
The Big 12 Conference revealed West Virginia's nominees for the league's athlete of the year award - football offensive lineman Wyatt Milum and Cross Country/Track and Field star, Ceili McCabe.
Milum's honors
- 2024 NCAA Consensus All-American
- Named Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year
- Drafted 89th overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2025 NFL Draft
- Allowed zero sacks in 34 of his final 36 career games.
- Three-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team pick and consistent member of the Big 12 Commissioner’s and WVU’s Garrett Ford Honor Rolls.
McCabe's honors
- Won the Big 12 Cross Country Championship and became the third female athlete in Big 12 history to win three career Big 12 titles.
- 2024 Big 12 Women’s Runner of the Year.
- Finished sixth at the NCAA Cross Country Championships,
- Helped WVU secure a runner-up national finish for the first time in program history.
- Won two Big 12 titles in two indoor events
- NCAA Indoor Champion in the 3,000 meters.
- USTFCCCA All-Academic, CSC Academic All-District, and Academic All-Big 12 honoree.
The winner of the award will be announced later today.
2024-25 Big 12 Athletes of the Year Nominees
Arizona - Colton Smith and Devyn Netz
Arizona State - Cam Skattebo and Kenzie Brown
Baylor - Nathaniel Ezekiel and Alexis Brown
BYU - James Corrigan and Lexy Halladay-Lowry
UCF - RJ Harvey and Hannah Lovejoy
Cincinnati - Kerrington Cross and Joleigh Crye
Colorado - Travis Hunter and Jordan Nytes
Houston - J’Wan Roberts and KeAyla Dove
Iowa State - Jaylin Noel and Rachel Joseph
Kansas - Devin Neal and Camryn Turner
K-State - Brendan Mott and Carla Bernat
Oklahoma State - Wyatt Hendrickson and Emma Robbins
TCU- Lui Maxted and Hailey Van Lith
Texas Tech - JT Toppin and NiJaree Canady
Utah- Spencer Fano and Grace McCallum
West Virginia - Wyatt Milum and Ceili McCabe
