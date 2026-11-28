Retention season is officially here. West Virginia has had talks with its players for several weeks now, but we should get a lot of movement one way or another in the next couple of weeks.

Who are the top players that the Mountaineers need to hold onto? Here's my top 15.

15. CB ChaMarryus Bomar

Bomar got opportunities late in the season and made the most of them. He doesn't have great length, but has the speed to make up for it and can make plays on the ball. With more time to develop, he can turn into a quality defender for the Mountaineers.

14. DL Corey McIntyre Jr.

McIntyre was by far the most consistent defensive lineman this season for West Virginia. He is undersized, but I have a feeling WVU will get bigger across the board up front, so one guy's size won't make a huge difference.

13. LB Isaiah Patterson

Patterson led the Mountaineers in tackles this season with 79 and only missed eight tackles on the year. Pass coverage is his one weakness, but he was rock solid in every other facet — run defense, pass rush (12 pressures), and, as I just mentioned, tackling.

12. WR Cyrus Traugh

Scrappy player with a ton of passion for the game. Every team should want a Cyrus Traugh on its roster, and multiple at that. He may never become a top-three receiver, and that's okay. He just needs to be a consistent/reliable threat who is tough as nails, which he proved this season.

11. S Nick Taylor

Taylor moved from safety to corner and then back to safety toward the end of the year. This feels more like his natural position, so I'd expect him to be back there in 2027. West Virginia needs more physicality, and he is one of the very few who brought it this fall.

10. DL Darius Wiley

We didn't even get to see a full game of Darius Wiley in a Mountaineer uniform due to his season-ending injury against Coastal. But my goodness, did he make his presence felt early and often in that game and would have been a big help on that struggling front. It may take some time for him to get back, but he's a player.

9. N/S Geimere Latimer

Latimer was West Virginia's most active player on defense and should be the top veteran on the "need to retain" list. With more talent around him, he could become even more impactful. Regardless of what happens with the defense this offseason, Latimer is one guy they definitely need to hold on to.

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8. WR TaRon Francis

Francis has an NFL build as a second-year player. From the Texas Tech game on, he showed flashes of the receiver he can ultimately become. With another full offseason in the system, he should be in prime position to earn a starting spot out of camp next fall and be a legit playmaker.

7. S Matt Sieg

He had a rough season, but there were still a lot of moments where the talent shone through. He was asked to play heavy snaps on a bad defense with no true veteran leader to watch and learn from. Sieg is an incredible athlete who will only continue to get better with time and better coaching. I still view him as a key cog on this defense moving forward.

6. OL Amare Grayson

You could make the argument that Bubba Grayson was West Virginia's best offensive lineman this season. Wes King was pretty good, too, aside from the delayed/botched snaps that became a problem at the end of the year. But when Grayson missed the Kansas game, it was evident how much that group leaned on him.

5. RB Cam Cook

Alright, you're probably thinking, "What the hell? How is Cam not higher? How is he not second?" Well, part of this is my gut feeling that he will head off to the NFL. I'm not sure how much coming back for another year will do unless West Virginia just gives him a competitive offer to what he may get as a rookie at the next level. Plus, Cook has one year left; his understudy has four. Getting Cook back would be massive for WVU, though.

4. WR Prince Strachan

Missing the start of the season really impacted Strachan's production this year. Even once he returned to the field, it took him a little while to settle in and start making plays consistently. The traits are there for him to become a solid No. 2 receiver; he just needs to stay healthy this offseason.

3. RB Amari Latimer

The young buck may have only averaged 3.5 yards per carry as a true freshman, but his impact didn't feel like that of a freshman who had struggles. He ran the ball hard, did well in pass protection, and helped block things up for Cam Cook in two-back sets. His best ball is still ahead of him, and at some point, he will become the guy for this rushing attack.

2. LT Kevin Brown

Brown held his own for a true freshman in the Big 12 who started from day one. There aren't many guys in his position who would have seen much playing time this year, much less start every game. The sky is the limit for him. Another year working with Rick Trickett should take him from an average starter to a pretty solid starter, and then by year three, he should be one of the better linemen in the league.

1. QB Mike Hawkins Jr.

Surprised? Sorry, that's my Saturday afternoon sarcasm kicking in. This is a no-brainer. West Virginia needs to do whatever it takes to retain Hawkins, and they plan to. Money is not going to be an issue. WVU has it and is willing to give him a fair deal. It just comes down to whether or not Hawkins believes this is the best situation for his development and to be able to compete for championships. Talks are ongoing, and while things could change, it's unlikely that a deal gets done this weekend, per source. Next week is more of a possibility.

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