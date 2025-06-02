MAILBAG: Remaining Football Needs, WR1, Where's Hussey? + More
From @rapidfirewv:
Q: Why is Lumsden starting at 1st base over Hussey? Hussey is the better hitter and has an amazing glove. Just seems odd to take out a long-time starter in the postseason.
A: It is a great question, and one I don't have the answer to. I know Hussey was struggling mightily at the plate at the end of the season, but so were several others. I can't imagine it would be performance-based, especially when he's replacing him with someone who is hitting under .200 on the year, but who knows? My gut tells me there could be some type of injury bothering him, but they haven't provided any insight on the situation.
From @baNarDeaux4real:
Q: If you could have five Power Four starters (or contributors) (position only) added to the current roster, where would you add them? (You can add multiple to a position group if you feel necessary.) Essentially, what is going to tie this roster together and ensure we win 10 games?
A: I don't think you can ever have enough pass rushers. That's where I would start. And really, outside of Jimmori Robinson, I'm not in love with what the Mountaineers have coming off the edge. They'll likely have to generate pressure from elsewhere, be it the interior or from the second and third levels. So two pass rushers, two corners (another thing you can't have enough of), and an interior lineman.
From @TML25302:
Q: Who’s the current WR1?
A: Someone on the roster. Alright, I'm being a little bit of a smart a**, but I have no earthly idea as of right now. Several guys have entered that room since the spring, so there's no telling what the pecking order looks like. But I'll give you something, though. I do believe Jacksonville State transfer Cam Vaughn will be as good as advertised, which means he could end up being that guy. Don't sleep on a healthy Jaden Bray either.
From @wvufan2023:
Q: Why does every WVU team feel the need to nearly give us a heart attack?
A: Well, it just wouldn't be a WVU sporting event if they didn't have their fans' hearts pounding out of their chest, now would it? It seems likely that nothing ever goes as smoothly as you want it, especially in postseason play. That's what makes the victories taste even sweeter for the players and coaches. They battled like hell through adversity and were rewarded.
From @Team_WV1:
Q: When do football press conferences start back up?
A: The next time Rich Rod and Co. will speak to local media will be at the start of fall camp. The next public press conference he'll have will be at the Big 12 media days next month. He'll probably do some interviews here and there, but no press conferences until August.
