West Virginia Rallies and Takes Down Kentucky, Advancing to the Super Regionals
Clemson, SC – After trailing by five heading into the bottom eight, the West Virginia Mountaineers (44-14) put up six runs to knock off the Kentucky Wildcats (31-26) Sunday night with a 13-12 decision and advance to the Super Regionals.
West Virginia junior Logan Sauve hit a one-out solo home run to left center to give the Mountaineers a 1-0 edge in the bottom of the first inning.
After issuing his second strikeout of the evening, WVU starting pitcher Robby Porco walked the bases loaded and exited the game in the second inning. Head coach Steve Sabins called in Reese Bassinger. The junior a total of 33 pitches in the previous two regional games.
Redshirt senior Devin Burkes took advantage of the opportunity and line a two-RBI single to give the Wildcats a 2-1 lead. Then, junior Luke Lawrence add two runs with a single back up the middle to extend the advantage, 4-1.
Bassinger buckled down and struck out consecutive Kentucky hitters to end the inning.
Kentucky added a run in third after junior Carson Hansen hit the first pitch of the frame up the middle for a single and senior Patrick Herrera hit a line drive down the left field line to the wall for an RBI double and a 4-1 lead.
The Wildcats continued their momentum in the fourth. Lawrence and senior Cole Hage hit ground balls up the middle to place runners at the corners before McCoy hit an RBI sacrifice fly to centerfield for the 5-1 advantage.
West Virginia responded in the bottom of the inning and seniors Kyle West and Jace Rinehart worked the middle of the field for one-out singles and junior Sam White was beaned on the first pitch to load the bases. Then, freshman Gavin Kelly All-SEC freshman shortstop mishandled a ground ball from Gavin Kelly to bring a run across.
Junior Benjamin Lumsden closed the gap with a two RBI single, and Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione pulled starting pitcher Scott Rouse. The senior tossed 3.1 innings, allowed six runs, five earned, on four hits.
Senior Jackson Nove entered the game and on the 2-1 pitch, beaned senior Brodie Kresser was hit by the 2-1 pitch to reload the bases. Sophomore Armani Guzman followed with a game-tying RBI single.
King worked a walk to load the bases before Sauve caught the ball off the end of the bat and trickled down the first baseline, scoring Kresser to reclaim the lead 7-6.
Kentucky regained the lead in the fifth. Bassinger walked the leadoff hitter Herrera and freshman Ryan Schwartz hit a slow ground ball to third for an infield single. Then, the Wildcats tied the game on an RBI single from redshirt freshman Hudson Brown, and it ended the afternoon for Bassinger.
Ben McDougal walked to the mound after recording the final out against Clemson Saturday night. The junior was scrambling to find the zone but received some help from Sauve after gunning down Schwartz attempting third. However, he beaned consecutive Kentucky hitters to load the bases before giving Kentucky the lead with a five-pitch RBI walk.
Sabins tabbed a struggling Carson Estridge. The junior kept WVU within a run with consecutive strikeouts.
Kentucky extended the lead in the sixth. With two outs and the count full, Hudson Brown hammered a two-run for the 10-7 advantage.
Estridge issued a walk and would exit the game as Sabins called upon redshirt freshman JJ Glasscock.
After Burkes stole second, Lawrence hit a chopper to first and got by Lumsden, scoring Lawrence for the 11-7 lead.
Burkes added an insurance run for the Wildcats in the eighth with a solo home run off freshman reliever Benjamin Hudson.
The Mountaineers rallied in the bottom of the frame. Guzman started the inning with a leadoff single, Sauve hit a ground ball deep in the hole on the left side for an infield single and senior Grant Hussey received a four-pitch walk to load the bases.
Redshirt freshman Tommy Skelding issued a walk to White for an RBI and Mingione called junior right-hander Nile Adcok. Kelly pulled the Mountaineers with two with a single to left-center.
It prompted Mingione to tab McCoy over from first with a 2-0 count. On the 3-2 pitch, Lumsden brought in a pair of runs with a drive to right centerfield, tying the game at 12. Then, Guzman delivered the go-ahead RBI with a line drive to right-center and the Mountaineers went up 13-12.
West Virginia starting pitcher Griffin Kirn took the mound in the ninth. The senior started in the win over the Wildcats on Friday, gave up a hit but, but that’s all the lefty would allow as the Mountaineers held on for the 13-12 win.
