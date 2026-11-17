Last week's loss is still a tough one for West Virginia fans to move on from, and even head coach Rich Rodriguez admitted during his radio show on Monday night that it's lingered a little longer because of the way in which they played.

But when you take a step back and look at where this group is compared to a year ago, things are in a much better place. Yes, the defense has a TON of work to do, and that will be addressed at the end of the season, but the offense is one of the best in the country, and the Mountaineers have a trio of freshmen getting valuable experience: running back Amari Latimer, left tackle Kevin Brown, and safety Matt Sieg.

During his show, Rich Rod revealed that those three youngsters are locked up through the 2027 season.

"Three true freshmen, and all of them are in starting roles — Amari rotates in a lot, Kevin's been starting, and I don't know how many true freshman offensive linemen are starting in Power Four, probably not a lot. And then same with Matt playing at safety. He's been banged up the last couple of weeks, but he's a tough kid. We really feel good, and all those guys signed two-year deals, so we knew that a year ago if we kind of bet on each other."

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Obviously, players can still get out of contracts if they really want to, as we saw last year with Duke QB Darian Mensah, who worked out of his two-year deal to transfer to Miami. But knowing you have them under contract provides some sense of security because it also means there's some sort of buyout baked into the deal.

All three players have a chance to be cornerstone pieces for West Virginia moving forward, and each has shown flashes of really good football throughout their first year in Morgantown.

"There's no question that the most talented freshmen in the country, there's still a learning curve because you're playing with 22- 23-(year-olds) and now and maybe next year for the last time 24- and 25-year-old grown men that's been around a little bit," Rodriguez said.

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