Rich Rodriguez Adds Bruising Arizona Fullback Kayden Luke to WVU Backfield

West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez secured his first fullback commitment since returning to Morgantown, landing Arizona transfer Kayden Luke.

Luke saw action in 12 games as a true freshman for the Wildcats, totaling five rushing attempts for 20 yards with a career-long run of 11 yards. He appeared in 12 games again in 2025 but did not record a carry.

In limited offensive touches in his first season, Luke averaged four yards per attempt and rushed once for 11 yards against Colorado (Oct. 19). His first collegiate carry came at Utah on Sept. 28, and he added two attempts for four yards at BYU on Oct. 12.

A Tucson, Arizona native, Luke starred on both sides of the ball at Canyon del Oro High School. He rushed for 2,307 yards and 29 touchdowns during his senior season, helping lead the Dorados to a 4A state championship victory over Yuma Catholic. Defensively, he recorded 66 tackles at linebacker.

Luke was also one of Arizona’s top prep wrestlers in the 215-pound division and finished his high school football career with 3,609 rushing yards and 52 touchdowns on 451 carries.

West Virginia's 2026 Transfer Portal Class

QB Michael Hawkins Jr. (Oklahoma), RB Cam Cook (Jacksonville State), FB Kayden Luke (Arizona), WR DJ Epps (Troy), WR Prince Strachan (USC), WR John Neider (UConn), WR TaRon Francis (LSU). OL Devin Vass (Kansas State), OL Cameron Griffin (Jacksonville State), OL Carsten Casady (UCONN), OL Amare Grayson (Jacksonville State), OL Wes King (Wyoming), DL Will LeBlanc (Texas Permian Basin), EDGE David Afogho (Bowling Green), EDGE Harper Holloman (Western Kentucky), EDGE Tobi Haastrup (Oregon), LB Malachi Hood (Illinois), LB Isaiah Patterson (UNLV), LB Tyler Stolsky (Florida Atlantic), LB Jason Hall (Villanova), CB Chams Diagne (Georgia State), CB Andrew Powdrell (UNLV), CB Geimere Latimer (Wisconsin), CB Maliek Hawkins (Oklahoma), CB Jaire Rawlison (Kent State), S Kamari Wilson (Memphis), S Jacob Bradford (LSU), P/K Bryan Hansen (Colorado State), K Peter Notaro (Alabama), K Jack Cassidy (Western Kentucky).

