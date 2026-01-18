WVU Adds Villanova Linebacker Jason Hall from Transfer Portal

The West Virginia University football program added another defensive piece Sunday morning with former Villanova linebacker Jason Hall committing to the Mountaineers, according to Pete Nakos of On3.

Hall turned in a productive 2025 campaign as a redshirt sophomore, totaling 40 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks for the Wildcats. He delivered one of his strongest performances during Villanova’s FCS playoff run, recording career highs in the quarterfinals at Tarleton State with six tackles, four solo stops and 1.5 tackles for loss.

As a reserve linebacker in 2024, Hall appeared in all 14 games and finished with five tackles, one tackle for loss and a forced fumble. He notched two solo tackles and forced a fumble against Eastern Kentucky in the opening round of the FCS playoffs. Hall first saw collegiate action in 2023, appearing in four contests.

A native of Fall River, Massachusetts, Hall starred on both sides of the ball at Suffield Academy. He earned All-League honors on offense and defense, was named All-State and First Team All-Conference, garnered Boston Globe All-Scholastic recognition and received the Channel 12 Hometown Hero Award. Offensively, Hall rushed for 1,180 yards and 16 touchdowns in just five games as a senior running back.

West Virginia's 2026 Transfer Portal Class

QB Michael Hawkins Jr. (Oklahoma), RB Cam Cook (Jacksonville State), WR DJ Epps (Troy), WR Prince Strachan (USC), WR John Neider (UConn), WR TaRon Francis (LSU). OL Devin Vass (Kansas State), OL Cameron Griffin (Jacksonville State), OL Carsten Casady (UCONN), OL Amare Grayson (Jacksonville State), OL Wes King (Wyoming), DL Will LeBlanc (Texas Permian Basin), EDGE David Afogho (Bowling Green), EDGE Harper Holloman (Western Kentucky), EDGE Tobi Haastrup (Oregon), LB Malachi Hood (Illinois), LB Isaiah Patterson (UNLV), LB Tyler Stolsky (Florida Atlantic), LB Jason Hall (Villanova), CB Chams Diagne (Georgia State), CB Andrew Powdrell (UNLV), CB Geimere Latimer (Wisconsin), CB Maliek Hawkins (Oklahoma), CB Jaire Rawlison (Kent State), S Kamari Wilson (Memphis), S Jacob Bradford (LSU), P/K Bryan Hansen (Colorado State), K Peter Notaro (Alabama), K Jack Cassidy (Western Kentucky).

