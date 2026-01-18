What Each New WVU Transfer is Rated on the College Football 26 Video Game

There are a million different ways to evaluate West Virginia's transfer portal class to try and get an idea as to what is coming into the program for the 2026 season.

We've done our own analysis, checked in on the PFF grades, and now, their overall ratings on the College Football 26 video game. Why? More like, why not?

With each of these tools, you'll notice that many of the same names will populate the top of the list. By every metric we've looked into so far, Jacksonville State transfer running back Cam Cook is the crown jewel of the class, and it's no surprise as to why. He led the entire nation in rushing with 1,659 yards and finished tied for sixth in rushing touchdowns (16) on 295 carries (third-most nationally).

How good is the rest of the class, according to the EA Sports talent evaluators? It's sort of a mixed bag, but keep in mind some of these overalls could change in a big way in the new game when it's released this summer.

The ratings (in order)

RB Cam Cook - 91

S Kamari Wilson - 85

OG Amare Grayson - 82

OG Cameron Griffin - 81

DL Harper Holloman - 81

QB Michael Hawkins Jr. - 80

WR Prince Strachan - 79

OG Wes King - 78

OG Devin Vass - 78

S Andrew Powdrell - 78

DL Ezekiel Durham-Campbell - 78

CB Geimere Latimer - 77

WR John Neider - 76

TE Josh Sapp - 76

OT Carsten Casady - 76

DL David Afogho - 72

LB Tyler Stolsky - 72

LB Malachi Hood - 72

CB Jaire Rawlison - 72

TE TE Cam Ball - 72

LB Isaiah Patterson - 70

CB Chams Diagne - 70

P Bryan Hansen - 70

Transfers who didn't have a rating (aren't on the game)

WR TaRon Francis, WR DJ Epps, DL Tobi Haastrup, DL Will LeBlanc (played at D-II school), CB Maliek Hawkins, S Jacob Bradford, K Jack Cassidy, K Peter Notaro

