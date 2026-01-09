Mountaineers Fortify the Trenches with UConn Transfer

West Virginia University offensive line coach Rick Trickett picked up his second commitment on Thursday night—and the Mountaineers’ third overall—when UConn transfer Carsten Casady (6'7", 300-lbs) pledged to WVU, according to multiple reports.

Casady brings proven experience to the Mountaineers’ offensive front after spending two seasons with the Huskies. He appeared in 21 games with 17 starts during his time in Storrs and did not allow a sack. Last season, Casady started all 12 regular-season games at right guard.

After redshirting his first year, the Rolesville, North Carolina, native made his first career start against Georgia State and went on to solidify his role over the final stretch of the season. He was part of the offensive line that helped power a 27–14 victory over North Carolina in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl.

West Virginia's 2026 Transfer Portal Class

QB Michael Hawkins Jr. (Oklahoma), RB Cam Cook (Jacksonville State), WR DJ Epps (Troy), WR Prince Strachan (USC), OL Devin Vass (Kansas State), OL Cameron Griffin (Jacksonville State), OL Carsten Casady (UCONN), DL Will LeBlanc (Texas Permian Basin), EDGE David Afogho (Bowling Green), LB Malachi Hood (Illinois), LB Isaiah Patterson (UNLV), LB Tyler Stolsky (Florida Atlantic), CB Geimere Latimer (Wisconsin), CB Maliek Hawkins (Oklahoma), S Kamari Wilson (Memphis).

To keep track of all the movement, be sure to visit the West Virginia Football Transfer Tracker. There, we will have a full list of players who are leaving WVU for the portal, which players have been offered by WVU, who have scheduled a visit, and a mini breakdown for those who end up choosing the Mountaineers.

