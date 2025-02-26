Rodriguez Drops Timeline for New WVU RB Coach, Reveals Interim Duties
West Virginia head football coach Rich Rodriguez has had to multitask since the day he returned home. When he first took the job, there were a million things going on between the roster and staff, and now, he's having to operate a search for a running backs coach while conducting spring practice.
Earlier this month, Chad Scott left WVU to take the same position at Texas, which is an opportunity he couldn't pass up. He'll get to work with one of the best head coaches in the country at one of the premier programs in college football, who certainly have all the resources needed to acquire and retain top-tier talent.
Rodriguez re-hired Scott a short while after arriving in Morgantown, but it could end up being a good move for both parties. Rodriguez shared an update on the search during his press conference on Tuesday and who is handling the responsibilities in the meantime.
“I’ve got Travis Trickett kind of floating around several different positions on the offense, and then Noel Devine is there as well, so we’re covered. But I’ll probably try to hire a running back coach within a week. It's wide open. I have some guys in mind, but I'll be able to find a good coach."
Trickett was a student assistant on Rodriguez's staff at WVU from 2003-06 before becoming a grad assistant at Alabama. From 2008-10, he served as a grad assistant on the same staff as his father, Rick, at Florida State under Bobby Bowden and Jimbo Fisher.
He landed his first full-time coaching gig as the tight ends coach at Samford which he parlayed into a promotion, earning the offensive coordinator title there. Trickett then spent time at Florida Atlantic (2016) and Georgia State (2017-18) as a quarterbacks coach/offensive coordinator before making his return to Morgantown in 2019 as part of Neal Brown's staff.
