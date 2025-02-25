Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. TCU
The West Virginia Mountaineers (16-11, 7-9) are back home Monday night to take on the TCU Horned Frogs (15-12, 8-8) and are looking for revenge after letting the first matchup slip away in Fort Worth.
Can WVU get back in the win column? Here are our picks for tonight's action.
Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 71, TCU 65
This is a must-win game for West Virginia, and everyone on this roster and coaching staff is well aware of it. You have to take care of home court down the stretch and can't afford to get swept by a team that's likely going to miss the NCAA Tournament.
Fortunately for Darian DeVries and Co., the Horned Frogs haven't had much success in Morgantown over the years, regardless of the players or coaches involved. Since the series began back in 2012 when the two entered the league, the Mountaineers have won 11 of the 12 matchups inside the WVU Coliseum.
West Virginia looked well on their way to victory early on in the first matchup, holding a double-digit lead in the first half. Things got stale offensively, but that happens every game with this group. It was the defensive miscues and poor fouling that not only let the Horned Frogs back into the game but took a comfortable lead.
TCU has won five of its last seven, including wins over WVU and No. 9 Texas Tech. The other three victories came against Big 12 bottom feeders - Colorado, Arizona State, and Oklahoma State
As long as West Virginia doesn't send the Frogs to the line 25+ times, I like their chances.
Prediction record: 18-9.
Christopher Hall: West Virginia 68, TCU 59
West Virginia holds a significant series lead over TCU (18-8) and the lone loss at home against the Horned Frogs came last season in a tumultuous year following the resignation of former head coach Bob Huggins. Interim head coach Josh Eilert did his best to keep the team together in the offseason before dealing with a multitude of issues during the season.
While this year’s edition of the West Virginia basketball program also has a bunch of new members to the team, the difference is this group was constructed by head coach Darian DeVries and I suspect the dominance at home against TCU will continue.
West Virginia has relied on its defense and is 15-3 when holding opponents to under 44% from the field. TCU was the last team to notch a win when shooting under the mark less than three weeks ago, but free throw disparity became focal point after WVU had a mere five attempts to Horned Frogs’ 23.
Following three losses where the average margin of free throw attempts favored West Virginia opponents by 14, DeVries cited the free three disparity was the lack of fundamentals on defense and in the last two games, the attempts from the charity stripe evened out.
While West Virginia has navigated the inconsistency of Big 12 officiating, the offense is starting to find contributors outside of the team’s leading scorer Javon Small. First it was senior Joseph Yesufu coming off the bench providing a spark, but now, sophomore forward Amani Hansberry has recorded double doubles in the last two games.
TCU, however, is trending up, having won five of its last seven games, including the win over WVU and upset Texas Tech last week.
The Horned Frogs are playing well but have only attained two wins away from Ft. Worth this season.
West Virginia is in need of a win and avenging the loss earlier this month will be enough motivation to grind out another conference victory, despite the lack of a crowd due to a 9:00 p.m. weekday tip-off. WVU wins 68-59.
Prediction record: 18-9.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia vs. TCU
Sam White Lifts WVU Past Lipscomb with 10th Inning Home Run
Josh Eilert Named Interim Head Coach at Utah
West Virginia 105-Man Roster Projection: Pre-Spring Ball Edition