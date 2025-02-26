Javon Small Proves Once Again Why He Should Be the Big 12 Player of the Year
The Big 12 Conference is loaded with elite talent, as it is every season. But I would make the argument that none have provided more of an impact on their team than Javon Small has on West Virginia.
Typically, the award ends up going to the best player on the best team or one of the top teams in the league. This year will be a true test to see if the voters actually watch the games closely rather than just blindly picking based on stats and the record of the team the kid plays on.
If you've paid close attention - yes, I'm speaking to the voters out there - you would realize that without Javon Small, West Virginia is nowhere near an NCAA Tournament-caliber team. He shoulders the load offensively on a nightly basis and still finds ways to score and create baskets for his teammates despite being face-guarded, double-teamed, and pressured heavily.
The game plan, on paper, is pretty simple for West Virginia's opponents - don't let Javon Small beat you. That's much easier said than done - just ask TCU how that went. Small had his best shooting night from range this season, connecting on six of eleven shots from beyond the arc. He finished with 23 points, 10 assists, five rebounds and six turnovers.
The throwaways were much higher than usual, some of which were not fully on him. There was some miscommunication on a few, a mishandled pass, and then a couple where Small just tried to make something happen that wasn't there. The turnovers may stand out, but he made several smooth passes that only he could deliver.
JT Toppin (Texas Tech), Curtis Jones (Iowa State), Hunter Dickinson (Kansas), Caleb Love (Arizona), and LJ Cryer (Houston) are all worth being in the conversation for the award, but what Small has been able to do with all of the attention he receives should be enough to prove that he's the league's best and the most valuable to his team.
