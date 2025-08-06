Rodriguez Wants More Physicality: ‘Sometimes It Looks Like They’re Tango Dancing’
The West Virginia Mountaineers are steadily approaching the 2025 season as each practice unfolds. With the return of head coach Rich Rodriguez, expectations in Morgantown are incredibly high. However, with new faces throughout the team, achieving a successful inaugural campaign can and will be challenging.
Rodriguez addressed the media following the first padded practice of fall camp. He expressed frustration with his team towards the end of the session. During his remarks, Rodriguez discussed what it will take to elevate the level of competition in Morgantown.
“I hope it don’t take a whole lot,” Rodriguez said. “That wasn’t the reason I got upset at the end, but there’s way too many moments of softness. It’s not everybody all the time, and it’s not the same guy all the time, but sometimes our guys don’t even realize they’re being soft.”
Rodriguez was careful with his wording to avoid claiming that his players lack a competitive edge. However, he needs them to elevate their current level of effort.
“I don’t want to say it’s in their DNA,” Rodriguez said. “It’s just their version of going hard, and ours hasn’t quite measured up all the time. There should be some collisions or sounds of collisions. Up front, the o-line and d-line sometimes it looks like they’re tango dancing instead of playing football.”
Rodriguez continued his rant, explaining what exactly is missing from the team. Since it was their first padded practice, he seemed aware that it would take some time to elevate the level of competition. In funny fashion, he also mentioned that he was glad he had a light breakfast before Tuesday's practice.
“I didn’t eat a big breakfast, and that’s good because there are certain things that might make you lose your breakfast,” Rodriguez said. “I still like our guys. I like our team. They’re conscientious. And Thursday, I think it’ll improve a notch, and hopefully Saturday, when we scrimmage, we really got to get after it.”
Rodriguez seems to be at ease with navigating the challenges of changing the culture at WVU football. The foundation of the program is rooted in a blue-collar work ethic, and Rodriguez consistently emphasizes this to the fan base whenever he speaks. One thing is clear: fans appreciate this tougher approach compared to what they experienced in the past.
