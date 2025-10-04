Saturday Morning Thoughts: It's Time to Identify the Future in What's Become a Lost Season
The goal for West Virginia in 2025 was to win a Big 12 championship. You may scoff at that, but internally, that's always the goal, regardless of what year a staff is in. Like you, I never thought this team stood a chance of actually contending this year, but I thought reaching a bowl game and playing competitive football would have been a great first step.
After last night's loss, the Mountaineers' bowl hopes look bleak. They will have to win four of their final six games and have three of the toughest teams in the league — TCU, Arizona State, and Texas Tech — still to play.
So, how in the world can Rich Rodriguez come out of this season feeling like he accomplished something? Well, it really starts and ends with identifying guys who will make an impact or show flashes of it and have eligibility remaining beyond 2025.
The big fellas
The offensive line is one big mess, so much so that I wouldn't be surprised if you see several new faces populating that room before spring ball. Walter Young Bear, Kimo Makane'ole, and Ty'Kieast Crawford are set to graduate, leaving Nick Krahe and Landen Livingston as the only two returners. We've now seen a little bit of Donovan Haslem, Josh Aisosa, and Malik Agbo, but are they starting-caliber players? Can they be rotational players, at the bare minimum?
This group is going to get the most attention this offseason, both in the portal and internal development. Through six games, this is one of the worst offensive lines in Morgantown I've laid my eyes on. 2019 was bad, but at least they were able to sling it around a little bit and had an NFL talent (Colton McKivitz) on the roster. This group doesn't have a single future NFLer on it. They lack size, strength, and physicality — all of which were evident on the goal line stand by BYU at the end of the fourth quarter.
Khalil and Scotty
I know Rich Rod is all about doing whatever it takes to win that week's game, and he may believe Jaylen Henderson or Max Brown gives them the best chance in future games. But at this point, it's all about finding out what you have/don't have so that you can attack the transfer portal appropriately in the offseason.
Khalil Wilkins was impressive in his first career start, and before you ask, yes, I'm tired and low on sleep, but I do mean it. The stats aren't going to jump off the page at you, but there were things to like in both the pass game and, of course, what he can do with his legs. It was a tough situation to be thrown into, so the conservative game plan was by design. There's no need to have this complex game plan that makes his life a million times harder in his first start. If he continues as the starter, which is my expectation, you'll see the training wheels gradually fall off. Over time, Rodriguez will trust him with throwing the football, and that's when the offense will really open up and potentially find some answers.
As for Scotty, I'm not completely ruling him out as being the guy for the future. He's probably a little more advanced in the passing game than Wilkins, but doesn't have the same burst in the run game, although he's a smooth runner in his own right.
I'm all for seeing as much of Wilkins and Fox as possible down the stretch. Wilkins played well, but you'd like to see what Fox can do in an extended role as well. Playing them over the two veterans will answer a lot of questions.
Better positioned to field a competitive roster
With the transfer portal, just about every time there's a coaching change, you're going to see massive roster turnovers. By the time Rodriguez was hired and assembled key parts of his coaching staff, the options in the transfer portal weren't as appealing. Now, he did land some highly coveted players such as pass rusher Jimmori Robinson and cornerback Michael Coats Jr., but they were late on the offensive line and even the defensive line, for that matter.
Also, WVU won't have to bring in 80+ new players, which means they'll be able to spend more money. Combine a stronger transfer portal class with the key talent that will return from this year's team, plus a full high school recruiting class, and not 10-12, you should see the program take a step toward competitiveness.
Things may look UGLY right now, but the future doesn't share the same outlook.
