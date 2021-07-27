Schuyler Callihan's 2021 WVU Football Game-by-Game Predictions

Year three of the Neal Brown era is just a little over one month away from getting underway so with that in mind, I thought it would be a good time to bust out my 2021 game-by-game predictions. Have a look below!

9/4 at Maryland - Win

This game is going to be much closer than people expect. The Terps are headed in the right direction under head coach Mike Locksley and QB Taulia Tagovailoa should take a big step forward in 2021. I could actually see Maryland winning this game. It's a home game, season opener, rivalry, and the first game back with a packed stadium will create a tremendous atmosphere. Despite that, I don't see Maryland having enough firepower to keep up with the Mountaineers' offense. Maryland averaged 23.6 points per game a year ago which ranked 11th among 14 Big Ten teams. Plus, West Virginia returns essentially seven defensive starters from a defense that finished in the top five of most statistical categories a year ago.

9/11 vs Long Island - Win

I won't go too in-depth here. I mean, do I really need to? No disrespect to the Sharks but this one should be a laugher. WVU has a perfect record against FCS schools and I don't see that changing here.

9/18 vs Virginia Tech - Win

Ah, yes. The Black Diamond Trophy is back up for grabs and I'm here for it. The Hokies outscored the Mountaineers in Washington D.C. back in 2017 but that was a much different Virginia Tech team. They've lost a lot of key pieces over the last couple of years and Justin Fuente is officially on the hot seat in Blacksburg. The Hokies allowed 266 passing yards and 181.5 rushing yards per game in 2020. The defensive unit isn't expected to be much better. Chalk this up as a W for WVU and the Black Diamond Trophy will stay in Morgantown.

9/25 at Oklahoma - Loss

Same song, same dance here. Will West Virginia get a win over Oklahoma before they bolt for the SEC? Maybe but their chances aren't looking too good this year. QB Spencer Rattler leads a high-powered offensive attack that is expected to once again, be one of the best in the nation. Defensively, they've got some guys that can really get after the passer which doesn't bode well for a pocket QB like Jarret Doege.

10/2 vs Texas Tech - Win

Somehow, the Red Raiders have gone 2-0 against Neal Brown since he took over the job at WVU. Last year, the Mountaineers played really flat in the first half and had to dig themselves out of a big hole. Unfortunately, they dug that hole even bigger at the end of the game when a ball was fumbled on a screen pass and was returned for a Texas Tech touchdown.

10/9 at Baylor - Win

Quarterback play is going to be what holds the Bears back in 2021. They have a lot of experience on both the offensive line and at the skill positions but Gerry Bohanon only has 38 career pass attempts and carries a 47% completion percentage. WVU and Baylor always seem to play a close game and to be honest, this could be one of those games that West Virginia should win but somehow lose. I'll remain optimistic here and give the Mountaineers the win rolling into the bye week.

10/16 BYE WEEK

10/23 at TCU - Loss

I'll admit, I had a hard time with this one. I can see it going either way but TCU is due to have a good year and they've got a pretty dynamic dual-threat quarterback in Max Duggan that can lead them back to being a top team in the league. The Horned Frogs finished 4th in both total offense and total defense last season and return a good portion of their production.

10/30 vs Iowa State - Loss

After last year's 42-6 thumping in Ames, it's hard to see West Virginia closing the gap that much in one offseason and coming out on top of the Cyclones. For the first time in seemingly forever, the target is on Iowa State's back but they have the right head coach to lead them through this unfamiliar territory. Jarret Doege will have a rough day in this one as Iowa State's defense is one of the toughest puzzles to solve in college football. They do such a good job of disguising their coverages and blitzes that it's almost impossible for the quarterback to have a good read on the play. They do a lot of pre-snap movement which also throws a lot of curveballs at a quarterback. For West Virginia to win this one, it's going to have to be ugly which means forcing turnovers defensively and feed Leddie Brown the ball nearly 30 times. The Cyclones dominated the trenches on both sides of the ball a year ago and that will be an important part of how this game plays out.

11/6 vs Oklahoma State - Win

The Cowboys' success will solely depend on the health of QB Spencer Sanders. He's had a few bouts with injuries in his collegiate career and if that continues in 2021, Oklahoma State will be just average. If he stays on the field, they could easily be a top-four team in the league. Oklahoma State has been a thorn in West Virginia's side but I see the tides turning this year. The Cowboys don't have a go-to receiving threat like they normally do and will have to rely on the running game of LD Brown and even Sanders. This is a game that favors West Virginia.

11/13 at Kansas State - Win

WVU had their way with the Wildcats last year in Morgantown but that was with freshman QB Will Howard in as the starter and boy, WVU flustered him. He threw three interceptions and nearly two more. Skylar Thompson will reassume the starting role given that he remains healthy which should make K-State more competitive than they were a year ago. That said, they still have a lot of issues defensively, particularly in the passing game where they allowed an average of 267.5 yards per game. If WVU's Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Winston Wright Jr. step up as expected, they will have a hard time keeping the Mountaineers under 30 points.

11/20 vs Texas - Loss

Remember how I mentioned there's always one game on WVU's schedule that shouldn't be a loss but it turns out being that way? Well, I gave them the benefit of the doubt the first time around but not this time. Texas may have a new head coach and a new starting quarterback but there is plenty of talent surrounding him such as RB Bijan Robinson, WR Jordan Whittington, and WR Joshua Moore. Defensively, Texas has some dudes. Keondre Coburn and Moro Ojomo should be one of the best interior defensive line duos in the country and they've got a ton of talent in the 2nd and 3rd levels as well with LB Ayodele Adeoye, LB DeMarvion Overshown, CB D'Shawn Jamison, and S B.J. Foster. I see WVU being slight favorites heading into this one but Texas will come away with a very close, hard-fought win.

11/27 at Kansas - Win

I hate to throw this in the Long Island category but I mean, can you blame me? There have been some really bad Kansas teams over the years but this might be the worst one yet. Lance Leipold comes over from Buffalo and as successful as he's been in his coaching career, it's going to take him some time to build this thing back up. Give me the Mountaineers by 40+.

Prediction breakdown

Overall record: 8-4

Conference record: 5-4

Home record: 4-2

Away record: 4-2

